Live updates from the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday in Nashville.

As you wait for the selections to start, assemble your own ultimate Patriots draft class or read the rest of our coverage.

Before the draft

The Cardinals, the NFL and the broadcast partners have done a masterful job of keeping tonight's No. 1 pick from leaking out. Four hours until the draft, and not a peep — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 25, 2019

A couple of current Patriots will be involved with the draft this weekend. Tennessee native Dont'a Hightower will announce a second-round pick, and center David Andrews will announce a third-round pick — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 25, 2019

How to watch and stream the 2019 NFL Draft

Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2019 NFL Draft

What experts are saying about the Patriots’ 2019 NFL Draft approach

5 quarterbacks for Patriots fans to monitor during the 2019 NFL Draft

What NFL experts are saying about the potential smokescreen around Kyler Murray

Here’s how Tom Brady compares to other No. 199 picks throughout history

8 tight ends the Patriots might draft to help replace Rob Gronkowski

Advertisement

Who mock drafts say the Patriots will pick in the first round