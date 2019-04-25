Assemble your ultimate Patriots draft class

Choose wisely.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl LIII. Each was drafted originally by the Patriots. –Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By
2:01 PM

The Patriots have found success in each of the seven rounds of the NFL draft. While so many of the stars are top picks, New England knows better than most the value of a diamond in the rough.

From Hall of Famers like John Hannah and Ty Law in round one to Tom Brady in round six all the way to Julian Edelman in round seven, Patriots success stories have emerged from all corners of the draft.

With that in mind, it’s time to play a game. How would you assemble the Patriots’ all-time draft class? Which players would you choose? Given the constraint of the salary cap, who do you value?

The rules: Choose one player from each round while staying under the 21-point salary cap.

Fill out your draft class in the comments:

