Morning sports update: An inside look at the Patriots draft room and Bill Belichick’s call to N’Keal Harry

The Bruins won Game 1 of their second round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, 3-2. Weymouth native Charlie Coyle, who the Bruins added in a midseason trade, scored both the tying goal in the third period as well as the game-winner in overtime.

And Michael Chavis homered in a 7-3 Red Sox win over the Tigers. It’s the rookie’s second home run in five games since being called up.

.@MichaelChavis11 and the Monster are getting to know each other pretty well. pic.twitter.com/kYRXVX1QrK — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 25, 2019

N’Keal gets the call: Holding the final pick of the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night, the Patriots’ draft room calmly settled on wide receiver N’Keal Harry to be the team’s choice.

Advertisement

“It’s Harry for me,” Bill Belichick said.

After calling the pick into the team’s representatives at the draft in Nashville, it was time to let Harry know. Belichick’s call to Harry was predictably understated, but nonetheless momentous. Here’s video of the moment:

Trivia: Patriots first round pick N’Keal Harry was born in Toronto, Canada. Who is the highest drafted Canadian born player in NFL history?

Hint: ESPN recently made a documentary about him. He was famously labeled “The Incredible Bulk” on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1989.

More from Boston.com:

John Havlicek, one of the greatest Celtics ever, dies at 79: “John Havlicek, the understated superstar who transformed an off-the-bench role into a Hall of Fame career and became the all-time leading scorer with the Boston Celtics, died on Thursday in Jupiter, Fla. He was 79.” [The Boston Globe]

With the passing of John Havlicek, an apt quote:

"If I had a son, if he was like John, I’d be the happiest man in the world.” – Red Auerbach #ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/x3QASRVBn6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2019

Kareem remembers John Havlicek:

I met John Havlicek at the same time & place that I met Red Auerbach & Bill Russell @ my high school gym in Autumn of 1961 – my freshman year. He was still playing when I entered the league & our friendship grew… #17 will always be class act! RIP @NBA

https://t.co/iq9pyuMH7S — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) April 26, 2019

In NFL draft news, Tedy Bruschi’s thought on the Cardinals’ pick:

I can't imagine Josh Rosen wants to mentor Kyler Murray. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 26, 2019

Who would you choose?

Before the show starts tonight, assemble your all-time Patriots draft class. Who would you pick? pic.twitter.com/ZZCSDtt2dP — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) April 25, 2019

On this day: In 1912, Red Sox infielder Hugh Bradley clubbed the first home run in Fenway Park history in a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Athletics. Coming in the fifth game ever played at Fenway, it was described by the Boston Globe as “the [hit] the fans are all talking about today, and will be for weeks.”

Advertisement

Daily highlight: N’Keal Harry’s “are you kidding me?” catch last year at Arizona State.

Trivia answer: Tony Mandarich