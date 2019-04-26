ASU coach Herm Edwards says Patriots draft pick N’Keal Harry is ‘similar to Dez Bryant’

"You got yourself a good football player. There’s no doubt about that."

Herm Edwards
Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks on the field in December. –Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By
4:44 PM

Herm Edwards faced plenty of talented wide receivers during his 10-year career as an NFL cornerback. He coached one or two with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, too. Now the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, Edwards believes the Patriots found themselves a fine receiver with their first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

New England selected one of Edward’s former charges, N’Keal Harry, with the No. 32 overall pick.

“A very competitive player,” Edwards told WEEI’s ‘Mutt and Callahan’ show Friday. “He reminds me a lot, and I don’t like to get into comparing guys, but if you look at his height, his size and probably his speed, similar to Dez Bryant when you look at him.”

Advertisement

The coach noted Harry and the former Dallas Cowboys star wideout share the same body build — 6-foot-2, roughly 225 pounds — and ability to fight for the football.

“He wins 90 percent of the contested balls,” Edwards said of Harry. “Not afraid to go over the middle. Has really good running skills when he gets the ball in his hands. You can see that on some tape.”

As a Sun Devil, Harry played both on the outside and in the slot as Edwards searched for matchup advantages.

“He’s a competitor. I am talking every day,” Edwards said “He fits the mold. Every day is a work day for him. He takes the field trying to get better. Doesn’t like losing anything. He’s built that way. He’s an emotional guy. He gets emotional at times, but I think that is just maturity.

“You got yourself a good football player. There’s no doubt about that.”

Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons in Dallas. If Harry lives up to the comparison made by his college coach, the Patriots will have found a gem at the bottom of the first round.

