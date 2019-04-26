3 significant NFL Draft-day trades in Patriots history

Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were all involved in draft day trades.

Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman celebrate after Edelman's touchdown pass against the Ravens in the playoffs in 2015. –USA Today Sports
By
2:15 PM

Patriots fans have become accustomed to Bill Belichick’s active approach to trading picks during the NFL draft. Keeping track of all of the trades can be a difficult task. By the time the details of a Patriots trade are known, New England has sometimes already made another deal.

And even before Belichick was calling the shots in the team’s draft room, Patriots draft day trades occasionally achieved historic status.

Here’s a look at a few of the interesting deals that New England has done during the NFL draft.

1985: Jerry Rice

Technically, the Patriots could have picked the most productive wide receiver in NFL history. Jerry Rice was inexplicably available at the 16th overall pick in 1985. But the Patriots had no reason for taking Rice considering the team drafted Irving Fryar with the first overall pick a year earlier.

Advertisement

In came the call from the 49ers, who were interested in moving up to take Rice. San Francisco coach Bill Walsh explained the trade process in his book, “Building a Champion”:

At that point, Dick Steinberg of New England said they might be interested in our offer of our first and second-round picks for their first pick, sixteenth in the draft, and we agreed to discuss finalizing the trade the next day.

The next morning, as the draft proceeded, we reached agreement and found ourselves with New England’s pick, with which we immediately drafted Rice. Of all the picks we’ve made, this was the one that truly excited me because he’d made such a striking impression on me.

Rice went on to become an electrifying receiver who smashed every existing record at his position. The Patriots, meanwhile, took center Trevor Matich and defensive lineman Ben Thomas with the picks acquired from the 49ers. Neither had a tremendous impact.

2007: Randy Moss

After missing out on Rice, the Patriots were on the opposite side of the scenario more than two decades later. Randy Moss, who languished on a poorly managed Raiders team during the 2005 and 2006 seasons, was somehow deemed surplus to the requirements of Oakland’s rebuilding effort in 2007.

The Patriots, meanwhile, were armed with a slew of draft picks. Still, the Moss trade was a multi-layered move.

First, New England dealt its first round pick to — coincidentally — the 49ers, getting a 2008 first round pick in return as well as a 2007 fourth rounder.

The fourth round pick, 110th overall, was then shipped to Oakland in exchange for Moss. The Raiders used the pick on defensive back John Bowie, who barely played in the NFL.

Still, the trade wasn’t a total loss for everyone other than New England. The 49ers selected left tackle Joe Staley with what was formerly the Patriots’ pick. Staley has been a vital piece of San Francisco’s offensive line ever since, making six Pro Bowls.

2009-2010 Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski

Advertisement

Like the Moss trade, the acquisitions of Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were multifaceted.

It began during the second day of the 2009 draft. Holding a third round pick (73rd overall), the Patriots traded it to the Jaguars for a 2009 seventh round pick (232nd overall) and 2010 second round pick. Belichick chose Edelman with his newly acquired seventh rounder.

What’s fascinating is what the Patriots did with the other pick in the deal (the 2010 second rounder). It ended up being the 44th overall choice in that year’s draft. Once again, the Raiders proved a willing trade partner, swapping second round picks (with New England throwing in a sixth round pick) to move up two spots.

Buy Tickets

And with the 42nd pick in the 2010 draft, Belichick chose Gronkowski. In one trade, the seeds were planted for two pillars of New England’s latest run of Super Bowls.

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman NFL Draft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Ranking all the key players in the Celtics-Bucks series April 26, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Brad Marchand chirped ex-Bruin Riley Nash April 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Daniel Jones New York reaction
NFL
New York reacts to the Giants' 'big mistake' in the NFL draft April 26, 2019 | 11:58 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
What N'Keal Harry said about joining the Patriots April 26, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Super Bowl
Patriots
Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say April 26, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said to N'Keal Harry in their draft day phone call April 26, 2019 | 9:18 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins dives as he shoots the puck in the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Bruins
Upset-rich first round makes Bruins new Stanley Cup favorites April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Red Auerbach John Havlicek Celtics
Celtics
How the NBA community reacted to John Havlicek's death April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Kyler Murray Roger Goodell NFL Draft
NFL
'You can't have enough good depth': Cardinals leave Round 1 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray April 26, 2019 | 8:06 AM
NFL Draft Kyler Murray Roger Goodell
NFL
NFL teams load up for trench battles in Round 1 of the NFL Draft April 26, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Michael Chavis, Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia was a subtle hero of the Detroit series, and that's a great sign. April 26, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Charlie Coyle celebrates the Game 1 overtime winner with his teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Blue Jackets April 26, 2019 | 6:46 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 1:57 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots added youth to receiving group with N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
What the Blue Jackets had to say after their OT loss to the Bruins April 26, 2019 | 12:30 AM
John Havlicek in a 1973 game against the Buffalo Braves.
Celtics
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics great, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Bruins Charlie Coyle Danton Heinen
Bruins
Video: All the goals from the Bruins' Game 1 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:31 PM
NFL Draft Chris Lindstrom
NFL
Atlanta Falcons select Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick April 25, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Charlie Coyle, Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins
Charlie Coyle scores 2, leads Bruins to 3-2 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:25 PM
John Hicks, Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers as Red Sox beat Tigers, 7-3 April 25, 2019 | 10:18 PM
Royals Yankees Baseball
MLB
Clint Frazier becomes 15th Yankee to go on injured list April 25, 2019 | 10:10 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on the passing of John Havlicek April 25, 2019 | 10:07 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Where John Havlicek’s numbers rank in Celtics history April 25, 2019 | 9:26 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
John Havlicek, one of the greatest Celtics ever, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill accused of punching son in new audio recording April 25, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Kyler Murray NFL Draft
NFL
Arizona Cardinals select Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick April 25, 2019 | 8:24 PM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots select Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry at No. 32 April 25, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the exceptional Sean McDonough and frustrating Red Sox April 25, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Assemble your ultimate Patriots draft class April 25, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Jake DeBrusk (seen in a net front battle with Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner) received death threats from Maple Leafs fans during Boston's first round series.
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk says he received death threats from Maple Leafs fans April 25, 2019 | 1:59 PM