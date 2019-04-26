Patriots trade up in second round to get CB Joejuan Williams

"I can’t wait to get to the Patriots."

Joejuan Williams
Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams is chased by teammates after he intercepted a pass in the end zone against Mississippi in November. –Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
By
April 26, 2019

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots started wheeling and dealing early during the second day of the NFL Draft, trading up to select cornerback JoeJuan Williams of Vanderbilt with the 45th selection Friday night.

New England acquired the pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the 56th overall pick and their third third-round selection, No. 101 overall.

Williams is a gigantic corner at 6 feet 3 imnches and 211 pounds. He had a workout for Bill Belichick in Nashville.

A towering and athletic presence, Williams dwarfs most receivers with his height and wide shoulders. He can maul opponents on the line in press coverage but also has the ability to turn and accelerate downfield with the swiftest of pass catchers.

Advertisement

Williams has excellent instincts and athleticism and is extremely physical against the run.

He is eager to get to work for Belichick again.

“His defensive mentality and that team, I’ll fit right in,’’ Williams told NFL Network. “I feel like Vanderbilt has done me well to get to this point and I can’t wait to get to the Patriots.’’

Williams joins a crowded cornerback room in New England. The Patriots have All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, along with J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty, Duke Dawson, and Keion Crossen.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft
