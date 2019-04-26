Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say

Robert K. Kraft flashed one of his Super Bowl rings and asked a Jupiter police officer if he was a fan of the Miami Dolphins when the Patriots owner was stopped by police moments after he allegedly paid two women to perform a sex act on him, according to court records.

“Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process . . . [he] asked the [officer] if he was a Dolphins fan,’’ prosecutors wrote. “He then told the officer he was the owner of the Patriots . . . and showed his Super Bowl ring.’’

The officer did not know who Kraft was prior to stopping him, prosecutors wrote.