Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say
Robert K. Kraft flashed one of his Super Bowl rings and asked a Jupiter police officer if he was a fan of the Miami Dolphins when the Patriots owner was stopped by police moments after he allegedly paid two women to perform a sex act on him, according to court records.
“Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process . . . [he] asked the [officer] if he was a Dolphins fan,’’ prosecutors wrote. “He then told the officer he was the owner of the Patriots . . . and showed his Super Bowl ring.’’
The officer did not know who Kraft was prior to stopping him, prosecutors wrote.
