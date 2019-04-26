FROM

Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say

The officer did not know who Kraft was prior to stopping him, prosecutors wrote.

Robert Kraft Patriots Super Bowl
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the Lombardi Trophy following the Patriots’ victory at Super Bowl 53. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
9:19 AM

Robert K. Kraft flashed one of his Super Bowl rings and asked a Jupiter police officer if he was a fan of the Miami Dolphins when the Patriots owner was stopped by police moments after he allegedly paid two women to perform a sex act on him, according to court records.

“Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process . . . [he] asked the [officer] if he was a Dolphins fan,’’ prosecutors wrote. “He then told the officer he was the owner of the Patriots . . . and showed his Super Bowl ring.’’

The officer did not know who Kraft was prior to stopping him, prosecutors wrote.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots Robert Kraft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said to N'Keal Harry in their draft day phone call April 26, 2019 | 9:18 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins dives as he shoots the puck in the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Bruins
Upset-rich first round makes Bruins new Stanley Cup favorites April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Red Auerbach John Havlicek Celtics
Celtics
How the NBA community reacted to John Havlicek's death April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Kyler Murray Roger Goodell NFL Draft
NFL
'You can't have enough good depth': Cardinals leave Round 1 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray April 26, 2019 | 8:06 AM
NFL Draft Kyler Murray Roger Goodell
NFL
NFL teams load up for trench battles in Round 1 of the NFL Draft April 26, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Michael Chavis, Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia was a subtle hero of the Detroit series, and that's a great sign April 26, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Charlie Coyle celebrates the Game 1 overtime winner with his teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Blue Jackets April 26, 2019 | 6:46 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 1:57 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots added youth to receiving group with N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
What the Blue Jackets had to say after their OT loss to the Bruins April 26, 2019 | 12:30 AM
John Havlicek in a 1973 game against the Buffalo Braves.
Celtics
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics great, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Bruins Charlie Coyle Danton Heinen
Bruins
Video: All the goals from the Bruins' Game 1 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:31 PM
NFL Draft Chris Lindstrom
NFL
Atlanta Falcons select Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick April 25, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Charlie Coyle, Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins
Charlie Coyle scores 2, leads Bruins to 3-2 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:25 PM
John Hicks, Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers as Red Sox beat Tigers, 7-3 April 25, 2019 | 10:18 PM
Royals Yankees Baseball
MLB
Clint Frazier becomes 15th Yankee to go on injured list April 25, 2019 | 10:10 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on the passing of John Havlicek April 25, 2019 | 10:07 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Where John Havlicek’s numbers rank in Celtics history April 25, 2019 | 9:26 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
John Havlicek, one of the greatest Celtics ever, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill accused of punching son in new audio recording April 25, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Kyler Murray NFL Draft
NFL
Arizona Cardinals select Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick April 25, 2019 | 8:24 PM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots select Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry at No. 32 April 25, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the exceptional Sean McDonough and frustrating Red Sox April 25, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Assemble your ultimate Patriots draft class April 25, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Jake DeBrusk (seen in a net front battle with Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner) received death threats from Maple Leafs fans during Boston's first round series.
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk says he received death threats from Maple Leafs fans April 25, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Rachel Nichols ESPN
Media
Chad Finn: Good vibes from ESPN’s NBA panel show ‘The Jump’ April 25, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Bruins Blue Jackets Brad Marchand Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins
What experts are predicting for the Bruins-Blue Jackets series April 25, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Chris Berman ESPN
Media
Chris Berman to call Red Sox games in May April 25, 2019 | 12:49 PM
NFL Draft 2019
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' 2019 NFL Draft approach April 25, 2019 | 10:56 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez credited Dustin Pedroia for teaching him a new pitch April 25, 2019 | 10:14 AM