The Patriots added youth to receiving group with N’Keal Harry

His selection brings instant energy to a receiving group that entered free agency in need of a youth injection.

N'Keal Harry
Arizona State's N'Keal Harry reaches the end zone on touchdown reception against Southern California in October. –AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
12:31 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots spent their lone pick of the first round of the NFL draft getting Tom Brady a fresh pair of hands to throw to.

New England used the 32nd pick of Thursday’s opening round to select receiver N’Keal Harry out of Arizona State.

He is the first receiver selected by the Patriots in the first round since they chose Terry Glenn seventh overall in 1996. Harry is the first receiver taken in the first round under coach Bill Belichick.

At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds Harry is an athletic receiver, who has questionable speed after running a 4.5 40-yard dash. But he was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior, catching 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns.

Advertisement

His selection brings instant energy to a receiving group that entered free agency in need of a youth injection.

Receiver Julian Edelman is Brady’s most experienced returning pass catcher. But he will be 33 when the regular season starts.

Chris Hogan signed with the Panthers in free agency, leaving Brady with Phillip Dorsett as his No. 2 receiver behind Edelman. The signing of Demaryius Thomas gave the Patriots another proven veteran. But Harry’s addition is a sign they want to remake the group further.

The Patriots entered the draft with 12 picks overall, including seven in the first four rounds. The No. 32 pick was their lone selection in Thursday’s first round.

New England still has several needs, including finding a long-term replacement for tight end Rob Gronkowski following his recent retirement, as well as filling holes on the offensive and defensive lines created by free agency departures.

Two of the most highly rated tight end prospects were taken early in the first round after the Iowa tandem of T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were chosen by the Lions and Broncos, respectively.

There was also a run on defensive linemen, with 13 players chosen in the first 32 picks.

Day 2 of the draft is set up to be busy with the Patriots holding five picks in Rounds 2 and 3.

Advertisement

The offense needs a new starting left tackle to replace Trent Brown, who signed a lucrative contract with the Raiders at the start of free agency.

There’s also the possibility that the Patriots may select a quarterback, with Brady set to turn 42 years old in August. Brian Hoyer is solely Brady’s backup and not their quarterback of the future. They did select Danny Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, but he spent last season on the practice squad and still needs a lot of development.

One player still on the board after Thursday night is former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who is big at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. A four-year starter with the Tigers has the big arm to match, throwing for 28 touchdowns and completing 63 percent of his passes as a senior.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
John Havlicek in a 1973 game against the Buffalo Braves.
Celtics
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics great, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Bruins Charlie Coyle Danton Heinen
Bruins
Video: All the goals from the Bruins' Game 1 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:31 PM
NFL Draft Chris Lindstrom
NFL
Atlanta Falcons select Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick April 25, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Charlie Coyle, Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins
Charlie Coyle scores 2, leads Bruins to 3-2 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:25 PM
John Hicks, Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers as Red Sox beat Tigers, 7-3 April 25, 2019 | 10:18 PM
Royals Yankees Baseball
MLB
Clint Frazier becomes 15th Yankee to go on injured list April 25, 2019 | 10:10 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on the passing of John Havlicek April 25, 2019 | 10:07 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Where John Havlicek’s numbers rank in Celtics history April 25, 2019 | 9:26 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
John Havlicek, one of the greatest Celtics ever, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill accused of punching son in new audio recording April 25, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Kyler Murray NFL Draft
NFL
Arizona Cardinals select Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick April 25, 2019 | 8:24 PM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots select Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry at No. 32 April 25, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the exceptional Sean McDonough and frustrating Red Sox April 25, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Assemble your ultimate Patriots draft class April 25, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Jake DeBrusk (seen in a net front battle with Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner) received death threats from Maple Leafs fans during Boston's first round series.
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk says he received death threats from Maple Leafs fans April 25, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Rachel Nichols ESPN
Media
Chad Finn: Good vibes from ESPN’s NBA panel show ‘The Jump’ April 25, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Bruins Blue Jackets Brad Marchand Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins
What experts are predicting for the Bruins-Blue Jackets series April 25, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Chris Berman ESPN
Media
Chris Berman to call Red Sox games in May April 25, 2019 | 12:49 PM
NFL Draft 2019
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' 2019 NFL Draft approach April 25, 2019 | 10:56 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez credited Dustin Pedroia for teaching him a new pitch April 25, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Bruins Maple Leafs Game 7 2019
Bruins
Here’s the complete schedule for the Bruins-Blue Jackets playoff series April 25, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Baylor Women's Basketball Kim Mulkey
College Sports
Baylor women's basketball team accepts White House invitation April 25, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Daniel Jones
Patriots
'Being able to watch Tom Brady day in and day out would be another opportunity for growth' April 25, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill won't face child abuse charges, DA says, but officials believe crime occurred April 25, 2019 | 7:47 AM
The Bruins could use more scoring from David Pastrnak in their second round matchup with the Blue Jackets.
Bruins
4 things the Bruins must do to beat the Blue Jackets April 25, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez, Eduardo Rodriguez lead Red Sox to 11-4 win over Tigers April 24, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Kyler Murray
NFL
What NFL experts are saying about the potential smokescreen around Kyler Murray April 24, 2019 | 10:30 PM
MLS Impact Revolution Soccer
Soccer
Montreal Impact score 3 late goals to beat Revolution, 3-0 April 24, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Blue Jays to promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. April 24, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Bruins Blue Jackets Hockey
Bruins
What the Bruins and Blue Jackets are saying about their first playoff matchup April 24, 2019 | 8:37 PM