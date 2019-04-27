Here’s the Patriots’ list of undrafted free agents

The Patriots made 10 picks in the 2019 NFL draft, but they still weren’t done adding players when it was over.

The scramble to sign undrafted free agents (rookies who didn’t hear their names called among the 254 picks) officially began immediately after the conclusion of the draft.

So far, here are the rookie free agents the Patriots have reportedly signed:

Jacobi Meyers, wide receiver (N.C. State)

Former NC St WR Jakobi Meyers is signing with the #Patriots, per his reps. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 27, 2019

Xavier Ubosi, wide receiver (UAB)

UAB WR Xavier Ubosi has agreed to a UDFA deal with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 27, 2019

Calvin Anderson, offensive tackle (Texas)

Thank you God 🙏🏿 I’m going to the New England Patriots‼️ — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) April 27, 2019

Tyree St. Louis, offensive tackle (Miami)

More UDFA deals: •Notre Dame G Alex Bars to the #Bears •Miami OL Tyree St. Louis to the #Patriots •Washington QB Jake Browning to the #Vikings — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019

Ryan Davis, wide receiver (Auburn)

Former Jefferson and Auburn receiver Ryan Davis is signing with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent … — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 27, 2019

Andrew Beck, tight end (Texas)

Congrats to Captain Andrew Beck on signing with the @Patriots Love ya… so proud of ya! Hook ‘em 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/emxTaHAVG6 — Derek Warehime (@CoachDWarehime) April 27, 2019

Malik Gant, safety (Marshall)