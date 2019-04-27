Here’s what you should know about Patriots pick Damien Harris

DAMIEN HARRIS

Pick: Third round, No. 87

Position: Running back

College: Alabama

Height: 5-10; Weight: 216

OVERVIEW

A five-star recruit from Berea, Ky., Harris played 54 games at Alabama, bridging the gap from Derrick Henry to Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris (no relation).

After playing sparingly as a freshman, Damien Harris totaled 2,037 yards and 13 touchdowns on 281 carries (7.2-yard average) from 2016-17, and many pegged him as a first- or second-round pick in 2018.

Instead, he stayed in school and ceded some of his workload, finishing with 876 yards and nine touchdowns on 150 carries (5.8 average). He also had 22 catches for 204 yards.

Coaches will love Harris because they know exactly what they’re getting: A high-character worker and disciplined runner who gets what’s blocked for him and can create a bit more on his own.

