Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are back connecting for touchdowns

As he enters his 20th season, even at age 41, Tom Brady is always always looking to sharpen his craft.

Brady, in an Instagram video Saturday, pointed out that there’s still room for improvement. The remark came alongside a video in which he’s shown launching a pass right into Julian Edelman’s arms in the end zone.

It appears as though the Patriots’ quarterback hits his go-to wide receiver Edelman perfectly in stride, but Brady believes he could have thrown the ball even more accurately.

“Ball is a yard shorter than it needs to be,” Brady wrote. “Good adjustment by Jules. This only means one thing…have to get back to work!”

Advertisement

The rest of the sports world, however, was impressed. Bruins captain Zdeno Chara wrote “Committed to be perfect” with a thumbs up emoji. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant called it a “dime.” Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson commented “GOAT mentality!” Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, reacted with three fire emojis.

Offseason workouts start May 20 for the Patriots, and their first day of mandatory minicamp is June 4. Their first preseason game is against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 8, and they open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.