Here’s a list of the Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft picks
Bill Belichick could have a few more compensatory picks to work with.
The Patriots under Bill Belichick have always had an eye on the future. That already appears to be true regarding the 2020 NFL Draft.
Because of one of the team’s trades made during the 2019 draft, the Patriots will have an additional fourth round pick next year. Here’s a look at the rest of the team’s list of 2020 draft picks:
1st round pick
2nd round pick
3rd round pick
4th round pick
4th round pick (via Bears)
6th round pick
7th round pick
7th round pick (via Eagles)
7th round pick (via Falcons)
The Patriots will also likely have as many as four compensatory draft picks due to free agent departures this offseason. Two of them are projected to be in the third round, with the other two likely to be sixth-rounders.