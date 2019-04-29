Here’s a list of the Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft picks

Bill Belichick could have a few more compensatory picks to work with.

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick, seen here during Super Bowl LIII, is always looking to the future with his draft pick stockpile. –AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By
2:45 PM

The Patriots under Bill Belichick have always had an eye on the future. That already appears to be true regarding the 2020 NFL Draft.

Because of one of the team’s trades made during the 2019 draft, the Patriots will have an additional fourth round pick next year. Here’s a look at the rest of the team’s list of 2020 draft picks:

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

4th round pick (via Bears)

6th round pick

7th round pick

7th round pick (via Eagles)

7th round pick (via Falcons)

The Patriots will also likely have as many as four compensatory draft picks due to free agent departures this offseason. Two of them are projected to be in the third round, with the other two likely to be sixth-rounders.

