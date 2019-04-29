Patriots trade tight end Jacob Hollister to Seahawks

Jacob Hollister
Jacob Hollister played in 23 games over two seasons for New England. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
5:06 PM

The Patriots didn’t add a tight end via the draft and are down another player at the position after trading third-year tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seahawks Monday.

In return, the Patriots are getting a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

Hollister, 25, played 23 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons. He played mostly on special teams but caught eight passes for 94 yards in two seasons.

He struggled to stay healthy, ending last season on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue. He’s 6 feet 4 inches, 245 pounds and more of a receiving threat than a great blocker in the run game. Hollister is a similar player to Matt LaCosse, who the Patriots signed as a free agent and gave a $500,000 guarantee.

It’s still a thin position in New England, one the Patriots might address by signing a veteran. As it stands, the Patriots’ depth chart at tight end has Austin Seferian-Jenkins, LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, and Andrew Beck, an undrafted free agent the Patriots signed Sunday.

Hollister signed with the Patriots as an underfed free agent in 2017. He played college football at Wyoming. Hollister is from Bend, Oregon, so the trade will send him closer to home.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics
Al Horford has never been better as a Celtic, and other Game 1 thoughts April 29, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
'My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow' April 29, 2019 | 4:29 PM
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 16: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by teammates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about that Columbus cannon April 29, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's a list of the Patriots' 2020 NFL Draft picks April 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Deer on the field
Animals
Brandeis baseball game interrupted by family of deer April 29, 2019 | 2:44 PM
LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
Bills running back LeSean McCoy spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' April 29, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Joejuan Williams NFL Draft Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 2019 NFL Draft weekend April 29, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Nick Caserio Patriots NFL
Patriots
Nick Caserio said the Patriots are 'comfortable' with their current tight end group April 29, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Joejuan Williams Roger Goodell NFL draft
Patriots
Here's how experts graded the Patriots' draft class April 29, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics-Bucks series is 'over' April 29, 2019 | 10:42 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady's 'wolf pack' will reportedly reunite at the Kentucky Derby April 29, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Quinnen Williams NFL Draft New York Jets
NFL
The Jets loaded up on defense at the NFL Draft April 29, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Jaylen Brown Celtics Bucks
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' statement Game 1 win over the Bucks April 29, 2019 | 8:08 AM
New York Yankees MLB
MLB
‘It’s crazy’: The Yankees keep getting injured, but they keep winning anyway April 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Basketball
Celtics
Celtics' 'Giannis Rules' defense flummoxes Antetokounmpo April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning.
Red Sox
Another befuddling Red Sox series not about the loss so much as the less April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
What the Bucks had to say after getting shellacked by the Celtics April 28, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2 April 28, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots past Milwaukee' Ersan Ilyasova during the second half.
Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener April 28, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
'He’s earned obviously some of his reputation, but not right now' April 28, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boston. The Bucks won 120-107. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
How the Celtics fared against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this season April 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM
World
Big Ben runner has bad time at end of London Marathon April 28, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
'One thing led to another. We went on a date.' April 28, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Bruins
'Obviously it’s on me:' What Patrice Bergeron had to say about his costly penalty in OT April 28, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Springfield MA 9/7/18 Celtics Danny Ainge in the audience at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony at the Springfield Symphony Hall (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
'He invited me to dinner, invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel' April 28, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Patrice Bergeron attempts to notch the game-winner in overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 double-overtime loss April 28, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have returned for another season.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are back to making touchdowns April 28, 2019 | 7:28 AM
John Havlicek
Celtics
The sound of John Havlicek’s steal still reverberates April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 27: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron silent in double-OT loss to Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene shoots the game-wining goal past Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in 2 OT, tie series 1-1 April 28, 2019 | 12:28 AM