Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi thinks Josh Gordon’s role in the Patriots’ offense led to N’Keal Harry

"Maybe that changed the perception of what they might need."

N'Keal Harry Patriots Josh Gordon
N'Keal Harry makes a touchdown catch against Southern California in 2018. –Jose Sanchez/Associated Press/File 2018
By
10:45 AM

After falling behind early, the Red Sox rallied on Monday night at Fenway Park to defeat the Athletics, 9-4.

Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Blue Jackets in Game 3 at 7 p.m. with the series tied, 1-1. The Celtics, meanwhile, are in Milwaukee for Game 2 of the series against the Bucks at 8 p.m. Boston leads 1-0 after winning on Sunday.

Tedy Bruschi’s take on the Patriots drafting a wide receiver: For the first time in the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. New England took N’Keal Harry out of Arizona State with the last pick in the opening round.

Advertisement

According to Tedy Bruschi, Harry might indirectly have fellow receiver Josh Gordon to thank for the Patriots’ decision.

“They get him last year, put a 6-3, 225-pound target out there and see what a great piece it was for them, how great it was for Tom Brady,” Bruschi told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Maybe that changed the perception of what they might need.”

Bruschi explained that Harry offers a versatility that meshes with the Patriots’ preferred game plan. He can contribute as a downfield threat, but can also use his size to help block for the running game.

Trivia: Because of dropped third strikes, it’s possible for a pitcher to strike out more than three players in an inning. Since 1985, 20 MLB pitchers have struck out four batters in a single inning relief appearance. Which Red Sox reliever is on this list? (Check the bottom of the article for the answer).

Hint: He achieved this feat twice. The first time came against his then-divisional opponent, the Miami Marlins (in which he recorded a save).

More from Boston.com:

Blue Jackets centerman Brandon Dubinsky continues to troll Boston (this time by wearing a Bucks hat):

Dustin Pedroia is getting back into it:

Advertisement

What Burnley Football Club has in common with the Celtics:

On this day: In 1952, Ted Williams played what some speculated to be his final game. Williams, 33, was returning to active service in the Marine Corps for the ongoing Korean War. In his final game before heading to Willow Grove, Pennsylvania to resume his service, Williams hit the game-winning two-run home run.

In Korea, he would serve as the wingman for future astronaut John Glenn, flying several combat missions.

Of course, Williams returned to the Red Sox after his second tour in the Marines finished. He would play another 865 games with for Boston, hitting 197 home runs and batting .340 in the impressive backstretch of his Hall of Fame career.

Buy Tickets

Also on this day, in 1990, David Cone argued a first base call with the umpire after the runner was called safe. But while he was adamantly making his point, two runs scored from second and third base.

Daily highlight: Fast dogs.

Trivia answer: Craig Kimbrel

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Aaron Judge
MLB
'Just anything I can do': Yankees' Aaron Judge staying as involved as possible while injured April 30, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Baylor Women's Basketball Donald Trump
College Sports
Baylor basketball becomes first women's team honored by Trump at the White House April 30, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Mike Tomlin Steelers NFL Coach
NFL
Mike Tomlin calls the departure of Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell 'a cleansing' April 30, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Judge rules Robert Kraft massage parlor videos will not be released before trial April 30, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Red Sox overcome early deficit, top A's 9-4 April 29, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Jacob Hollister
Patriots
Patriots trade tight end Jacob Hollister to Seahawks April 29, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Celtics
Chad Finn: Al Horford has never been better as a Celtic, and other Game 1 thoughts April 29, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
'My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow' April 29, 2019 | 4:29 PM
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 16: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by teammates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about that Columbus cannon April 29, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's a list of the Patriots' 2020 NFL Draft picks April 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Deer on the field
Animals
Brandeis baseball game interrupted by family of deer April 29, 2019 | 2:44 PM
LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
Bills running back LeSean McCoy spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' April 29, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Joejuan Williams NFL Draft Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 2019 NFL Draft weekend April 29, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Nick Caserio Patriots NFL
Patriots
Nick Caserio said the Patriots are 'comfortable' with their current tight end group April 29, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Joejuan Williams Roger Goodell NFL draft
Patriots
Here's how experts graded the Patriots' draft class April 29, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics-Bucks series is 'over' April 29, 2019 | 10:42 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady's 'wolf pack' will reportedly reunite at the Kentucky Derby April 29, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Quinnen Williams NFL Draft New York Jets
NFL
The Jets loaded up on defense at the NFL Draft April 29, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Jaylen Brown Celtics Bucks
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' statement Game 1 win over the Bucks April 29, 2019 | 8:08 AM
New York Yankees MLB
MLB
‘It’s crazy’: The Yankees keep getting injured, but they keep winning anyway April 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Basketball
Celtics
Celtics' 'Giannis Rules' defense flummoxes Antetokounmpo April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning.
Red Sox
Another befuddling Red Sox series not about the loss so much as the less April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
What the Bucks had to say after getting shellacked by the Celtics April 28, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2 April 28, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots past Milwaukee' Ersan Ilyasova during the second half.
Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener April 28, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
'He’s earned obviously some of his reputation, but not right now' April 28, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boston. The Bucks won 120-107. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
How the Celtics fared against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this season April 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM
World
Big Ben runner has bad time at end of London Marathon April 28, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
'One thing led to another. We went on a date.' April 28, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Bruins
'Obviously it’s on me:' What Patrice Bergeron had to say about his costly penalty in OT April 28, 2019 | 8:47 AM