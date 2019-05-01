4 things to know about new Patriots running back Damien Harris

"I love Honey Buns. I haven't had one in months, since probably June or July, and it hurts to talk about it."

Damien Harris Patriots
Damien Harris carries the ball for Alabama against Citadel, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. –AP Photo/Butch Dill
By
3:23 PM

For the second year in a row, the Patriots drafted a prominent running back from college football’s Southeastern Conference. New England will hope that third-round pick Damien Harris is as productive as a rookie as Sony Michel was a year ago.

The obvious question will be exactly where the Alabama running back fits into the Patriots’ increasingly crowded backfield.

New England’s current depth chart lists Harris behind Michel, James White, and Rex Burkhead. He’ll also compete with Brandon Bolden (recently re-signed after a year with the Dolphins).

Harris, who was the No. 8 overall recruit according to Rivals in 2015, has the ability to contribute right away. At the very least, he will provide depth in case the Patriots encounter injuries in 2019.

Advertisement

Here are a few other things to know about the newest Patriots running back:

He’s a ‘football player’ by the Patriots’ definition.

The term “football player” is used in describing some of the classic Patriots (extending even to Adam Vinatieri). More than compartmentalized dominance of a particular position, stereotypical Bill Belichick players are prized more for their versatility. They aren’t just good kickers or running backs, but are instead “football players” who are good in multiple roles.

With Harris, it’s clear that the Patriots see him in this mold.

“Whatever else you’re looking at, he falls into the good football player category that’s been consistently productive over the course of however many years,” Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said after the draft.

At Alabama, Harris rushed for 2,913 yards in the three seasons he was prominently involved in the offense. He scored 20 rushing touchdowns in his final two years, combining elusiveness with power when he carried the ball.

Yet Harris also contributed as an effective blocker, and was willing to serve on special teams. In the 2017 season opener against Florida State, Harris — who started the game at tailback and would also score a touchdown — also blocked at a punt.

His well-rounded ability could fit in well with the Patriots.

He’s used to competing for carries.

Advertisement

Though he arrived on campus as a five-star recruit out of high school, Harris wasn’t just given the starting running back job. After all, Alabama regularly carries the nation’s best recruiting class.

Of the Crimson Tide running backs Harris competed with for carries, virtually every single one was (or will be) drafted into the NFL as well.

Fierce competition within his own positional group is a theme that will carry over in New England. Given the productivity the Patriots already have at the position, Harris will be part of a committee. That said, his college experience means he already understands the benefits of this strategy.

Buy Tickets

“Being here I see it as more of an advantage than a disadvantage,” said Harris of splitting carries in 2017. “A lot of people think it takes away from how many carries you get or how many yards you potentially get or how much attention you get from being the premier guy at a program like Alabama, but I think that it helps you in the long run because it’s a long a season.

“Over the course of 14, 15 games throughout the course of a long season, it’s nice to have guys come in and split reps with you and split time with you. It keeps you from getting banged up. It keeps you from being tired and worn down throughout the year. I kind of think that’s one of the advantages of having a lot of guys.”

Like Tom Brady, Harris found success in a dietary choice.

While Brady has the TB12 Method, which includes a strict set of principles that he applies to his diet, Harris has a more straightforward method.

Advertisement

Prior to his junior season, Harris was caught from behind in the open field by tacklers on several occasions. He set out to remedy the problem during the offseason, and adopted a new diet. The hardest thing he had to give up?

Honey Buns,” Harris told reporters in 2017. “I love Honey Buns. I haven’t had one in months, since probably June or July, and it hurts to talk about it.”

Alabama’s Twitter account savored the accomplishment with a special highlight video:

His opinion of Tom Brady is not in question.

On multiple occasions (including the aftermath of Super Bowl LI), Harris has shared some Twitter thoughts on Brady.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks NBA
Celtics
A more decisive Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks roll over the Celtics in Game 2 May 1, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
3 bright spots of the Red Sox' season so far May 1, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Caster Semenya South Africa Olympics
Olympics
Court rules Olympic runner Caster Semenya must use hormone-suppressing drugs to compete May 1, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Playoffs Kyrie Irving
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Bucks' dominant Game 2 win over the Celtics May 1, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Blue Jackets
Bruins
Brad Marchand reportedly won't be punished by the NHL for punching Scott Harrington May 1, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Kyrie Irving against the Bucks in Game 1.
Celtics
A former Boston College standout thinks Kyrie Irving could sign with the Nets May 1, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Boston Bruins 1930s Art Ross
Bruins
Why is Boston's hockey team called the Bruins? May 1, 2019 | 9:53 AM
John Havlicek Celtics NBA
Celtics
How to watch John Havlicek's final interview May 1, 2019 | 9:31 AM
MLB
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia reaches 3,000 strikeouts May 1, 2019 | 8:25 AM
2018 New York City Marathon
Marathon
How world-famous marathons are reducing their environmental footprint May 1, 2019 | 8:19 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Celtics star Jaylen Brown stirs debate on race May 1, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 3 loss to the Blue Jackets May 1, 2019 | 6:55 AM
Khris Middleton
Celtics
A regular thorn in the Celtics' side, Khris Middleton does it again in Game 2 May 1, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first half.
Celtics
Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Celtics 123-102 in Game 2 April 30, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Rick Porcello follows through on a pitch in the sixth inning.
Red Sox
Porcello pitches 8 shutout innings, Red Sox beat A's 5-1 April 30, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs Game 3
Bruins
Video: The Bruins could not overcome a 2-goal deficit in Game 3 April 30, 2019 | 10:08 PM
ESPN The Magazine will cease publication as a print product in September.
Media
ESPN The Magazine to end print operation in September April 30, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill penned a tribute to his son Brooks April 30, 2019 | 3:51 PM
Celtics Bucks Kyrie Irving NBA Playoffs
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will the Celtics win Game 2 against the Bucks? April 30, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora has not yet decided if he will visit the White House April 30, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Stephen King Red Sox
Red Sox
The Red Sox offense woke up minutes after a Stephen King tweet April 30, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Yodny Cajuste NFL Patriots
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots third-round pick Yodny Cajuste April 30, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Fenway Park Bowl Game Football
College Sports
Fenway Park will reportedly begin hosting a bowl game in 2020 April 30, 2019 | 11:36 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots Josh Gordon
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi thinks Josh Gordon helped sway Bill Belichick to do something in the draft he's never done April 30, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
'Just anything I can do': Yankees' Aaron Judge staying as involved as possible while injured April 30, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Baylor Women's Basketball Donald Trump
College Sports
Baylor basketball becomes first women's team honored by Trump at the White House April 30, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Mike Tomlin Steelers NFL Coach
NFL
Mike Tomlin calls the departure of Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell 'a cleansing' April 30, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Judge rules Robert Kraft massage parlor videos will not be released before trial April 30, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Giannis Celtics Bucks
Celtics
Bucks seek to avoid falling into 2-0 hole April 30, 2019 | 2:38 AM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Red Sox overcome early deficit, top A's 9-4 April 29, 2019 | 10:53 PM