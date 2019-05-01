Tom Brady throws passes to other Bruins during a UCLA workout

A UCLA linebacker caught his first pass as a freshman at Michigan, too.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady training at UCLA on Wednesday. –UCLA/Twitter
By
5:23 PM

During the Bruins’ Game 7 victory over Toronto, Tom Brady suggested that towering defenseman Zdeno Chara could play tight end. Chara is still busy with Boston’s second-round series, but in the meantime the Patriots quarterback found a few other Bruins to catch passes.

Brady joined a few members of  the UCLA football team — wide receivers Demetric Felton, Kyle Philips, and Chase Cota — for a workout on the university’s campus Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the 41-year-old has taken to college fields this offseason. Last week, he shared a video of a slightly underthrown deep ball to Julian Edelman at Boston College’s Fish Field House, noting that he still had room for improvement.

Brady has a couple of connections to the California edition of the Bruins, besides the Under Armour sponsorship. His niece, Maya — the No. 2 softball recruit in the nation — is headed to UCLA in the fall. Also, Brady’s first collegiate pass for the Michigan Wolverines came against the Bruins his freshman year. It was a pick six that bode no hint of the six Super Bowl titles to come, but Michigan won the game.

The Patriots are set to begin organized team activities on May 20.

