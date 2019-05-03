‘I’m good, coach, how are you?’: New Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham got the call from Bill Belichick himself

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham was surrounded by friends and family when Patriots coach Bill Belichick called last Saturday to inform him that the team would select him with the 133rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

ESPN captured the moment Stidham picked up his phone:

When your dreams finally come true 👏 Jarrett Stidham gets the call that he’ll be a New England Patriot. pic.twitter.com/W4VriOzTGv — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2019

“Hey, hey, hey, hey,” Stidham says to those gathered around him after he receives a notification on his phone. “Turn [the television volume] down, turn it down, turn it down.”

A video released by the Patriots shows the team’s side of the conversation: After Stidham answers, Belichick is put on the line.

“Hey Jarrett, how you doing?” Belichick says. “It’s Coach Belichick.”

“I’m good, coach,” Stidham responds. “How are you?”

After Stidham and Belichick engage in a brief conversation, Stidham hangs up the phone and asks someone to turn the volume back up. The room then breaks into cheers as the pick is announced live from Gillette Stadium, and an elated Stidham celebrates by going to jump in the pool.

Stidham posted three photos on Instagram that captured the moment:

“Feels good to be a Patriot!!” Stidham wrote in the caption. “So happy I could share this special moment with my family and friends. I couldn’t be more thankful for the @patriots organization for giving me this opportunity. Time to get to work!”