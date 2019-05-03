Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby

"We're just here to bet the ponies."

Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Julian Edelman (third from left) and Tom Brady (center) jetting off to the Kentucky Derby on Friday. –Julian Edelman/Instagram
By
May 3, 2019

The boys are back.

After skipping the Kentucky Derby in 2018, Tom Brady returned to Churchill Downs on Friday. The Patriots quarterback jetted off with a crew that included business manager Ben Rawitz, teammate Julian Edelman, and former New England offensive lineman Dan Koppen.

When the plane touched down, Brady and Co. were spotted with a few former Patriots — quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer, long snapper Lonie Paxton, and wide receiver Deion Branch — as well as a new face: Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield.

Brady posted a picture with Edelman and Branch, writing, “Got MVPs?”

They certainly do. Edelman won the Super Bowl MVP award in February, Branch took home the trophy in 2005, and Brady has four to his name (Seven if you count the regular-season editions).

Advertisement

Edelman also shared a photo of the Derby crew, noting, “We’re just here to bet the ponies.”

The 2019 Kentucky Derby sets off at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Julian Edelman kentucky derby
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after Chicago White Sox's James McCann hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Sox
'We all see it. Just come clean and say it.' May 3, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
“I’m like, ‘This can’t be.'" May 3, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I worry they run straight to their cellphones after the game' May 3, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Patriots
'I'm good, coach, how are you?' May 3, 2019 | 12:10 PM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse May 3, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
NHL
Adam Fox leaves Harvard, signs with New York Rangers May 3, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'Take a bow, Tuukka Rask' May 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs
Horse Racing
Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will ride Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Tyreek Hill Chiefs
NFL
Lawyer for Chiefs' Tyreek Hill disputes child abuse claims in letter to NFL May 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
'I acknowledge that I gotta be better overall' May 3, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Chicago White Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox implode in the ninth inning to allow Chicago a 6-4 walk-off win May 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chad Finn: For the Red Sox, it was yet another step backward May 3, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
'It's only a matter of time before these guys score' May 3, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Video: Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in Bruins' 4-1 Game 4 win May 2, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Media
Channel 5 sports mainstay Mike Lynch to retire from anchoring May 2, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Jill Ellis US Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
U.S. Soccer names roster for Women's World Cup title defense May 2, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Olympic Rings
Olympics
The road to Olympic three-on-three basketball will wind through Boston May 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Mass. native Pat Connaughton addressed his wild first pitch before the Brewers game May 2, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge speaks with members of the media during NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Canton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Celtics
Danny Ainge suffered a 'mild heart attack' in Milwaukee, expected to make full recovery May 2, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Alex Ovechkin Stanley Cup NHL
Bruins
Narrator of ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ knows what he’s talking about May 2, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Tiger Woods Masters Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods plans to visit Trump next week in the White House May 2, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
Women’s hockey stars announce boycott in demand for 1 league May 2, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Mitch Moreland, Christian Vazquez
Red Sox
The early season Red Sox roller coaster is back on the upslope May 2, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Michael Chavis, Red Sox
Red Sox
Will Middlebrooks has some advice for Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis May 2, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox MLB
MLB
Home runs and strikeouts are on pace to break MLB records in 2019 May 2, 2019 | 7:36 AM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
Why Boston's baseball team is called the Red Sox May 2, 2019 | 5:08 AM
Terry Francona, Corey Kluber
MLB
Line drive breaks Indians ace Corey Kluber's right forearm in 4-2 loss May 1, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Wayne Gretzky, Brad Marchand, and Bruce Cassidy respond to Marchand’s punch May 1, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Patriots
'We need all the seat fillers to move' May 1, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
'I think everybody, in general, understands that rule' May 1, 2019 | 8:23 PM