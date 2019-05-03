Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby

The boys are back.

After skipping the Kentucky Derby in 2018, Tom Brady returned to Churchill Downs on Friday. The Patriots quarterback jetted off with a crew that included business manager Ben Rawitz, teammate Julian Edelman, and former New England offensive lineman Dan Koppen.

When the plane touched down, Brady and Co. were spotted with a few former Patriots — quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer, long snapper Lonie Paxton, and wide receiver Deion Branch — as well as a new face: Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield.

Brady posted a picture with Edelman and Branch, writing, “Got MVPs?”

They certainly do. Edelman won the Super Bowl MVP award in February, Branch took home the trophy in 2005, and Brady has four to his name (Seven if you count the regular-season editions).

Edelman also shared a photo of the Derby crew, noting, “We’re just here to bet the ponies.”

The 2019 Kentucky Derby sets off at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.