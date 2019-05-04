Tom Brady’s Kentucky Derby hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he’s won

Tom Brady doesn’t like being called the “GOAT,” but when it comes to horses, he’s not quite as bashful.

The Patriots quarterback sported a custom-made hat with a horse on it at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. On the horse’s back sits a blue saddle with “6x” inscribed in red writing.

The “6x,” of course, is a reference to the six Super Bowl championships Brady has won with the Patriots. He let Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, try the hat on, and Portnoy couldn’t resist posting a few photos on social media.

Just a couple Michigan Men enjoying the @KentuckyDerby @TwinSpires Oh and thanks to @TomBrady for letting me try on the custom 6x Super Bowl hat. Fits perfect by the way. pic.twitter.com/z7MsN5q3P7 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2019

Brady also shared a picture of himself enjoying the Derby with some close friends. Several of Brady’s former teammates, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Matt Cassel, and Mike Vrabel, are all in the photo.

The caption on Twitter reads: “*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below*, and the Instagram caption is a simple: “La Famiglia.” Brady has had an interest in horse racing for years now, and he’s been spotted at plenty of races in the past.

While he was looking sharp overall, popculture.com pointed out that his tie was tied incorrectly, one side of his jacket was longer than the other, and his jacket was buttoned the wrong way.

He had the hat, though, so the vast majority of fans didn’t care nearly as much about the other fashion choices he made.