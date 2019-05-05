Tom Brady made a $100,000 bet with Danny Amendola at the Kentucky Derby

It’s a good thing Tom Brady’s wife makes a lot of money.

At the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, the Patriots quarterback made a bet with former teammate Danny Amendola. If Amendola hit a far-off target with a small football, Brady owed him $100,000. The Detroit Lions wide receiver posted a video of the moment on his Instagram story.

As Amendola eyes the target, he asks, “100 grand if I hit this?”

Brady, wearing his custom-made hat, agrees to the terms. Julian Edelman, another member of the Churchill Downs crew, notes — in more colorful language —that Amendola is “insane right now” as prepares to toss the undersized ball. Amendola rears back, whips the football into the air, and the onlookers fall silent for a second.

The throw, while probably too close for Brady’s comfort, misses the target. Amendola laughs and makes a simple request:

“Double or nothing.”

He ran off to get the football.

There were a number of NFL stars on hand to witness the controversial finish at the Derby. The Patriots were represented by Brady, Edelman, head coach Bill Belichick and longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, and former quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, among others. Brady was also spotted with Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.