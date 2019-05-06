Morning sports update: The Patriots released a behind-the-scenes clip from their 2019 Super Bowl video

Also: The Boston grand slam, Don Orsillo's call of a walk-off, and a Pedro Martinez anniversary.

Josh McDaniels Super Bowl LIII
Josh McDaniels during Super Bowl LIII. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
10:20 AM

The Red Sox scored seven runs in the eighth inning on Sunday to defeat the White Sox, 9-2. The win was highlighted by Xander Bogaerts hitting a grand slam:

A pair of Boston teams are in the playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. The Celtics will try to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Bucks at TD Garden in Game 4. And the Bruins will try to eliminate the Blue Jackets from the playoffs, leading the series 3-2.

Here’s a teaser of the Patriots’ behind-the-scenes Super Bowl recap:

Trivia: Seven different Celtics have averaged 25 or more points per game in a single postseason. Can you name them?

Advertisement

Hint: Their initials are: LB, BC, JH, SJ, RL, KM, PP.

More from Boston.com:

The dream of a championship grand slam is still alive: American sports has never seen a single city hold the championship crowns in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA at the same time. But until either the Bruins or Celtics are eliminated, Boston’s hope to complete the sports infinity gauntlet. [The Boston Globe]

A Patriots update:

Former NESN play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo’s call of Hunter Renfroe’s walk-off grand slam:

The Reds hit three consecutive home runs on as many pitches:

Adam Sandler, who returned to host Saturday Night Live, called for Kyrie Irving to join Kevin Durant with the Knicks during his Opera Man sketch:

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 17 Devil Rays in a complete game at Fenway Park. The only problem was that he lost, 1-0. Tampa starter Steve Trachsel pitched a masterpiece of his own, striking out 11 Red Sox hitters and allowing just three hits over nine innings.

Greg Vaughn had the only RBI of the day on an eighth-inning single to center field. He struck out in his other three at-bats.

Daily highlight: Rookie infielder Michael Chavis showed that he’s more than just a productive hitter:

Advertisement

And Christian Pulisic scored for German club Borussia Dortmund on Sunday after a fantastic solo run:

Trivia answer: Larry Bird, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Sam Jones, Reggie Lewis, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 May 6, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Maximum Security Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Owner says Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, calls Churchill Downs 'a greedy organization' May 6, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Kentucky Derby 2019 Maximum Security
Horse Racing
How Kentucky Derby officials made the decision to disqualify Maximum Security May 6, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Linda Holliday Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
There was a big ol' Patriots reunion at the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brandon Workman
Red Sox
Brandon Workman epitomizes Red Sox bullpen quietly coming up big May 6, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: As White House visit looms, Red Sox keep focus on field May 6, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Josh Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Josh Smith Monday May 5, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Bogaerts grand slam leads Red Sox past White Sox 9-2 May 5, 2019 | 6:09 PM
v
Sports News
PawSox to unveil sign language jerseys May 5, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip White House visit May 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2018.
NFL
Nearly 18 months after devastating spinal injury, Steelers' Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding May 5, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Tim Anderson
Red Sox
What Chris Sale and Rick Porcello had to say about the MLB bat flip controversy May 5, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady made a $100,000 bet with Danny Amendola at the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Flavien Prat Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
President Trump weighed in on the controversial Kentucky Derby disqualification May 5, 2019 | 11:03 AM
David Pastrnak
Bruins
'It was awesome. He was buzzing.' May 5, 2019 | 9:26 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates his second goal of the night with fellow teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' thrilling Game 5 win over the Blue Jackets May 5, 2019 | 7:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Horse Racing
'This is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing' May 5, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Alvarez Jacobs Boxing
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez beats Jacobs in middleweight title fight May 5, 2019 | 1:27 AM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
Feisty John Tortorella: ‘We’ll be back here for Game 7’ May 5, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Patriots center David Andrews chugs a can of beer as he helps wave the Bruins flag before the start of the game.
Bruins
Watch Bruins fan banner captain David Andrews chug a beer May 4, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox gets 10 straight hits in 9-run 3rd, rout White Sox 15-2 May 4, 2019 | 10:54 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak beats Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the third period Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
David Pastrnak's late goal lifts Bruins past Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 May 4, 2019 | 10:21 PM
MLS Impact Revolution Soccer
Soccer
Sergio Santos scores first 2 MLS goals, Union beat Revolution 6-1 May 4, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Here's how the Red Sox registered 10 consecutive hits in the 3rd inning Saturday May 4, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Kevin O'Connor's family appreciated the support from Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart supported a sportswriter's father who's battling cancer May 4, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Andy Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships.
Celtics
Andy Jick, longtime P.A. announcer for Celtics, BC, dead at 66 May 4, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ May 4, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Mohamed Salah
Soccer
EPL title race to go to last day after late Liverpool winner May 4, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Kentucky Derby Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he's won May 4, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Daniel Jones
NFL
Daniel Jones gets more than passing grade at Giants minicamp May 4, 2019 | 5:24 PM