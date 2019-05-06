Morning sports update: The Patriots released a behind-the-scenes clip from their 2019 Super Bowl video

The Red Sox scored seven runs in the eighth inning on Sunday to defeat the White Sox, 9-2. The win was highlighted by Xander Bogaerts hitting a grand slam:

The cherry on top of a wonderful inning. pic.twitter.com/O03cIvP8gP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2019

A pair of Boston teams are in the playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. The Celtics will try to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Bucks at TD Garden in Game 4. And the Bruins will try to eliminate the Blue Jackets from the playoffs, leading the series 3-2.

Here’s a teaser of the Patriots’ behind-the-scenes Super Bowl recap:

Inside the coaches' meeting rooms during #SuperBowl week & more exclusive footage coming this Tuesday in 3 Games to Glory VI. Pre-order now: https://t.co/UKCn2iGzVE pic.twitter.com/E6maVm5c9t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 5, 2019

Trivia: Seven different Celtics have averaged 25 or more points per game in a single postseason. Can you name them?

Hint: Their initials are: LB, BC, JH, SJ, RL, KM, PP.

The dream of a championship grand slam is still alive: American sports has never seen a single city hold the championship crowns in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA at the same time. But until either the Bruins or Celtics are eliminated, Boston’s hope to complete the sports infinity gauntlet. [The Boston Globe]

A Patriots update:

Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Jr. isn’t doing any on-field work as he is in a walking boot and on a rehabilitation track, per source. The situation isn’t expected to affect Wise for the 2019 season. Last year, LG Joe Thuney had a similar situation, and he ended up playing every snap. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 6, 2019

Former NESN play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo’s call of Hunter Renfroe’s walk-off grand slam:

Don Orsillo with an absolutely electric call on Hunter Renfroe’s walk-off grand slam. The unbridled enthusiasm is so pure. pic.twitter.com/OzHJPOovZa — Austin J. Eich (@Eich_AJ) May 5, 2019

The Reds hit three consecutive home runs on as many pitches:

Adam Sandler, who returned to host Saturday Night Live, called for Kyrie Irving to join Kevin Durant with the Knicks during his Opera Man sketch:

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 17 Devil Rays in a complete game at Fenway Park. The only problem was that he lost, 1-0. Tampa starter Steve Trachsel pitched a masterpiece of his own, striking out 11 Red Sox hitters and allowing just three hits over nine innings.

Greg Vaughn had the only RBI of the day on an eighth-inning single to center field. He struck out in his other three at-bats.

Daily highlight: Rookie infielder Michael Chavis showed that he’s more than just a productive hitter:

And Christian Pulisic scored for German club Borussia Dortmund on Sunday after a fantastic solo run:

CHRISTIAN PULISIC!!! He scores his 3rd goal of the season and puts Dortmund on top just 6 minutes into the match 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZQAxepxTU3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 4, 2019

Trivia answer: Larry Bird, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Sam Jones, Reggie Lewis, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce