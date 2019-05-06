There was a big ol’ Patriots reunion at the Kentucky Derby

A group of Super Bowl champions reunited at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Decked out in their festive suits for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman hung out with former teammates Danny Amendola and Jimmy Garoppolo. The crew, at one point, was also joined by coach Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.

In addition to Garoppolo, Brady mingled with a number of his other backups, including Jacoby Brissett, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts; Matt Cassel, who is a free agent; Brian Hoyer, who is still with the Patriots, and Kliff Kingsbury, who now coaches the Arizona Cardinals. Brady shared a photo of the group of six on his Instagram story with the caption, “The QB Club.”

The 41-year-old, donning a customized hat that commemorated his six Super Bowl titles, said in an interview with Denver Broncos linebacker — and NBC’s lifestyle correspondent for the day — Von Miller that his pick for the race was Code of Honor.

“Hey, whichever one you pick is going to win,” Miller joked.

Code of Honor ended up placing second, only behind winner Country House, after the first horse to cross the finish line, Maximum Security, was disqualified.

One face that was noticeably absent Saturday was former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. A year after he cheered on a horse named after him, Gronkowski was celebrating his retirement with close friends and family in Las Vegas.

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola attend the 145th Kentucky Derby. —Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady attend the 145th Kentucky Derby. —Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs