Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer

The Patriots are signing an important insurance piece for their offensive line this week, agreeing to a 1-year, $6.5 million maximum deal with veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Source confirms Patriots are planning to sign 9-year veteran OT Jared Veldheer tomorrow, after the compensatory pick deadline. Solid depth signing at both tackle spots. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 7, 2019

The deal has a base value of $3.5 million, ($1.25 million fully guaranteed), and Veldheer can also earn $3 million in playtime incentives.