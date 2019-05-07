FROM

Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer

The 31-year-old is a nine-year veteran with stints in Oakland, Arizona and Denver.

Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer played for the Denver Broncos last season. –The Associated Press
By
2:23 PM

The Patriots are signing an important insurance piece for their offensive line this week, agreeing to a 1-year, $6.5 million maximum deal with veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

The deal has a base value of $3.5 million, ($1.25 million fully guaranteed), and Veldheer can also earn $3 million in playtime incentives.

TOPICS: Patriots
