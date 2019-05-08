Patriots release slot receiver Bruce Ellington

Bruce Ellington’s run in New England was a short one. The Patriots released the slot receiver with an injury designation Wednesday after signing him in mid March.

Ellington is a five-year veteran with stops in San Francisco, Houston, and Detroit. He has 79 career catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns. The 27-year-old also is an experienced return man.

Ellington’s release opens a roster spot that likely will be filled by veteran tackle Jared Veldheer, whom a league source confirmed has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Patriots.

New England’s receiving corps is undergoing an extreme makeover with the recent additions of veteran free agents and rookies.

The Patriots signed veterans Demaryius Thomas and Maurice Harris, then drafted N’Keal Harry with their first-round pick last month.

In addition, the team signed undrafted rookies Xavier Ubosi, Jakobi Meyers, and Ryan Davis.

Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater, Damoun Patterson, and Braxton Berrios are the holdovers from 2018. Josh Gordon’s status — he’s currently suspended — is still to be determined.