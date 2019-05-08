Morning sports update: Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback

"I think there’s a possibility."

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski during the 2018 season. –Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By
10:07 AM

The Red Sox swatted three home runs to beat the Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night. Boston is now once again on the threshold of returning to .500 with a record of 18-19, and has a chance this evening in the series finale in Baltimore.

J.D. Martinez hit the 200th home run of his MLB career in the win:

The Celtics face the Bucks tonight in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. in Game 5 of their playoff series. Boston is trailing 3-1, and will be eliminated from the postseason if they lose.

Also tonight, the Revolution face the Chicago Fire, with kickoff at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Rodney Harrison’s take on Rob Gronkowski: Speaking on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, & Fauria” during a Tuesday interview, former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison — recently voted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame — explained why he believes Rob Gronkowski will return from retirement.

“Will he be back? I believe that he will,” Harrison said of Gronkowski, who retired in March. “I believe in the second half of the season he’s going to get antsy. Right now, it’s summer time and you’re hot and everybody is on you. But, I think when you sit back and you actually start missing football and you look up and say, ‘My body feels pretty good.’ I think he’ll be back. I think there’s a possibility.”

Trivia: After Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks series, Kyrie Irving complained that referees had given Giannis Antetokounmpo too many foul calls, resulting in 22 free throw attempts.

Who is the only Celtics player to have more than 30 free throw attempts in a playoff game? (Check the bottom of the article for the answer).

Hint: He wasn’t originally drafted by the Celtics, but played 917 of his 924 career NBA games for Boston.

More from Boston.com:

Charlie McAvoy suspended for Game 1: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy received a one game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Columbus winger Josh Anderson in Game 6 of the previous series against the Blue Jackets. McAvoy will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hurricanes on Thursday. [The Boston Globe]

Advertisement

Liverpool’s miracle: In Tuesday’s second leg of a Champions League semifinal, Liverpool mounted an improbable comeback against Lionel Messi and Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate. Missing multiple starters due to injury (including Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah), Liverpool found a way to score four unanswered goals. It created a memorable postgame scene in which fans, players, and coaches at Anfield joined in a for stirring rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The Blues are moving on: Pat Maroon scored in double overtime of Game 7 to send St. Louis to the next round in the Western Conference NHL playoffs.

Buy Tickets

No-no part II: Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers fired the second no-hitter of his MLB career on Tuesday night.

Jay Williams sees “self-inflicted wounds” hurting Kyrie Irving in the Celtics-Bucks series:

On this day: In 1946, Johnny Pesky went 4-6 and scored six runs in a 14-10 win over the White Sox. Every Red Sox starter, including pitcher Mickey Harris, collected at least one RBI as the team piled up runs despite hitting nothing more powerful than a double. Harris pitched 8.2 innings, scattering 17 hits and 10 runs to get the win. The game took two hours, 37 minutes despite all of the activity.

And in 1999, English goalkeeper Jimmy Glass scored a last-second goal to keep Carlisle from being relegated all the way out of England’s Football League.

Daily highlight: Liverpool’s fourth goal — the winning goal — against Barcelona on Tuesday came as a result of an inspired combination from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi. Alexander-Arnold spotted the Barcelona defenders out of position and took the corner kick quickly, finding Origi poised in front of goal.

Advertisement

Trivia answer: Bob Cousy

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
MLB
Chicago Cubs investigating fan who appeared to flash white power sign on air May 8, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Maximum Security Horse Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Maximum Security's value is up in the air May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy is suspended one game by NHL May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Bruins to open Eastern Conference finals on Thursday May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics are falling to pieces right before our eyes May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homer helps Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5 May 7, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Prosecutors accuse Kraft's lawyers of lying in court May 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit May 7, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Country Horse Kentucky Derby 2019
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness May 7, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Kyrie Irving said his confidence is 'unwavering' as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5 May 7, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Patriots
Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer May 7, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The racial divide in the Red Sox' visit to Trump's White House is impossible to ignore May 7, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
'He's done in Boston': What the media is saying about Kyrie Irving May 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics' Game 4 loss May 7, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Charlie McAvoy NHL Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to have NHL player safety hearing May 7, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Celtics 2008 NBA Finals
Sports News
What's the most championships Boston teams have won in one year? May 7, 2019 | 10:59 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets Charlie McAvoy Josh Anderson
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said about his hit on the Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson May 7, 2019 | 9:54 AM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Aaron Rodgers trolled Paul Pierce about Celtics-Bucks May 7, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Country House 2019
Horse Racing
Inside the strangest 22 minutes in Kentucky Derby history May 7, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Rodney Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
Rodney Harrison elected to Patriots Hall of Fame May 7, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
What you need to know about the Carolina Hurricanes May 7, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
'Trying to keep the train rolling' May 7, 2019 | 7:46 AM
The Bruins congratulate David Backes on his goal in the third period of Game 6.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets May 7, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
It’s tough stopping freakishly good Giannis Antetokounmpo May 7, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Orioles 4-1 May 6, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Video: Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 3-0, advance to Conference Finals May 6, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1 May 6, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Sergei Bobrovsky Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Video: The Bruins' first goal was overturned due to goaltender interference in Game 6 May 6, 2019 | 8:10 PM
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora, and Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, pose with the William Harridge Trophy after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'I will take this controversy every single year' May 6, 2019 | 2:49 PM