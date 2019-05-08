Morning sports update: Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback

The Red Sox swatted three home runs to beat the Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night. Boston is now once again on the threshold of returning to .500 with a record of 18-19, and has a chance this evening in the series finale in Baltimore.

J.D. Martinez hit the 200th home run of his MLB career in the win:

Count 'em! That's dinger 200! pic.twitter.com/bRo0DVE854 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 7, 2019

The Celtics face the Bucks tonight in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. in Game 5 of their playoff series. Boston is trailing 3-1, and will be eliminated from the postseason if they lose.

Also tonight, the Revolution face the Chicago Fire, with kickoff at 8 p.m.

Rodney Harrison’s take on Rob Gronkowski: Speaking on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, & Fauria” during a Tuesday interview, former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison — recently voted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame — explained why he believes Rob Gronkowski will return from retirement.

“Will he be back? I believe that he will,” Harrison said of Gronkowski, who retired in March. “I believe in the second half of the season he’s going to get antsy. Right now, it’s summer time and you’re hot and everybody is on you. But, I think when you sit back and you actually start missing football and you look up and say, ‘My body feels pretty good.’ I think he’ll be back. I think there’s a possibility.”

Trivia: After Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks series, Kyrie Irving complained that referees had given Giannis Antetokounmpo too many foul calls, resulting in 22 free throw attempts.

Who is the only Celtics player to have more than 30 free throw attempts in a playoff game? (Check the bottom of the article for the answer).

Hint: He wasn’t originally drafted by the Celtics, but played 917 of his 924 career NBA games for Boston.

More from Boston.com:

Charlie McAvoy suspended for Game 1: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy received a one game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Columbus winger Josh Anderson in Game 6 of the previous series against the Blue Jackets. McAvoy will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hurricanes on Thursday. [The Boston Globe]

Liverpool’s miracle: In Tuesday’s second leg of a Champions League semifinal, Liverpool mounted an improbable comeback against Lionel Messi and Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate. Missing multiple starters due to injury (including Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah), Liverpool found a way to score four unanswered goals. It created a memorable postgame scene in which fans, players, and coaches at Anfield joined in a for stirring rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The Blues are moving on: Pat Maroon scored in double overtime of Game 7 to send St. Louis to the next round in the Western Conference NHL playoffs.

No-no part II: Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers fired the second no-hitter of his MLB career on Tuesday night.

Jay Williams sees “self-inflicted wounds” hurting Kyrie Irving in the Celtics-Bucks series:

On this day: In 1946, Johnny Pesky went 4-6 and scored six runs in a 14-10 win over the White Sox. Every Red Sox starter, including pitcher Mickey Harris, collected at least one RBI as the team piled up runs despite hitting nothing more powerful than a double. Harris pitched 8.2 innings, scattering 17 hits and 10 runs to get the win. The game took two hours, 37 minutes despite all of the activity.

And in 1999, English goalkeeper Jimmy Glass scored a last-second goal to keep Carlisle from being relegated all the way out of England’s Football League.

On this day 20 years ago, Jimmy Glass did this… pic.twitter.com/5D9vyWBDxN — 90s Football (@90sfootball) May 8, 2019

Daily highlight: Liverpool’s fourth goal — the winning goal — against Barcelona on Tuesday came as a result of an inspired combination from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi. Alexander-Arnold spotted the Barcelona defenders out of position and took the corner kick quickly, finding Origi poised in front of goal.

Trivia answer: Bob Cousy