Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season

The Super Bowl trophy tally won’t be the only statistic increasing in Tom Brady’s section of the 2019 New England Patriots media guide.

In April, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots quarterback may “bulk up” by the time New England’s three-day mandatory minicamp begins on June 4. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi confirmed that report Wednesday.

“He wants to get to 232, 233 pounds to start the season because he felt like he lost a little too much weight and strength as last year progressed,” Giardi said. “Brady — constantly tinkering with that workout — feels like he’s going to maintain that pliability, but he wants to start at a little bit of a higher point.”

The 41-year-old, who’s long-maintained the importance of pliability, is currently listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds.

Curls for the girls? No, not exactly (well maybe for Super G) but Tom Brady has a plan #Patriots pic.twitter.com/gD4vRsZ565 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 8, 2019

Giardi also described a shift in Brady’s mentality — and relationship with the team — from the reported frustration after the Patriots’ defeat in Super Bowl LII to now.

“Mentally, he’s also in great shape right now,” Giardi said. “I think you saw that in the Jimmy Kimmel interview. He feels very appreciated by the organization. That was something he was not necessarily feeling about 15 months ago after they lost to the Eagles. It’s funny what winning a Super Bowl will do for you.”

Brady took a break from his offseason program for the Kentucky Derby, an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and the Met Gala.