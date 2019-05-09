FROM

The Patriots sign veteran tight end Ben Watson

The 38-year-old was a Patriots first round pick in 2004 and played six seasons in New England.

Ben Watson New Orleans Saints NFL
Ben Watson, 38, had 35 catches for 400 yards with New Orleans last season. –The Associated Press
By
12:18 PM

The Patriots went to a familiar face to help bolster their tight end position, signing veteran free agent Ben Watson, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Watson, 38, was in Foxborough Thursday meeting with the Patriots as he prepared to unretire after originally calling it quits shortly after wrapping up his 14th NFL season. He was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2004 and had 167 catches for 2,102 yards and 20 touchdowns during a six-year run in New England.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brad Friedel fired by New England Revolution
Soccer
Brad Friedel fired as coach of the New England Revolution May 9, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Donald Trump White House
Red Sox
Video: Watch the Red Sox visit the White House May 9, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Red Sox ring ceremony
Red Sox
United as baseball champions, Red Sox are divided by Trump May 9, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Hurricanes Bruins Zdeno Chara NHL
Bruins
What experts are predicting for the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 9, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Red Sox
7 of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s greatest catches May 9, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
'What the heck just happened?': What the Orioles had to say about Jackie Bradley Jr.'s catch May 9, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant injures right calf in Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets May 9, 2019 | 9:24 AM
The White House misspelled the Red Sox' team name on its website and YouTube stream ahead of the team's visit Thursday.
Red Sox
The White House kicked off Thursday’s ceremonial visit by spelling the Red Sox’ name wrong May 9, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Hockey
Bruins
Bruins-Hurricanes schedule announced May 9, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Brad Stevens Celtics NBA
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Celtics May 9, 2019 | 8:29 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
4 things the Bruins must do to beat the Hurricanes May 9, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
This is how the Red Sox can climb back into the AL playoff race May 9, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics Bucks
Celtics
A failed season, a no comment, and a moody superstar: Where do the Celtics go from here? May 9, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's 12th inning home run lifts Red Sox over Orioles 2-1 May 9, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving played Game 5 as if he had already left Celtics May 9, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Top-seeded Bucks show they're championship caliber May 9, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics eliminated in rout by Bucks 116-91 May 8, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Video: Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning — 9 pitches, 9 strikes — against the Orioles May 8, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
'[Thursday] is a celebration of the Red Sox. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a deal for Puerto Rico.'' May 8, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'I'm not a very good lawyer' May 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Red Sox
Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip May 8, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Sean McVay Patriots Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Rams coach Sean McVay thinks he 'over-prepared' for Super Bowl LIII May 8, 2019 | 1:26 PM