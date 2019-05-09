The Patriots sign veteran tight end Ben Watson

The Patriots went to a familiar face to help bolster their tight end position, signing veteran free agent Ben Watson, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Source says it’s now official: Ben Watson has signed with the Patriots. Some much-needed depth at TE — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 9, 2019

Watson, 38, was in Foxborough Thursday meeting with the Patriots as he prepared to unretire after originally calling it quits shortly after wrapping up his 14th NFL season. He was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2004 and had 167 catches for 2,102 yards and 20 touchdowns during a six-year run in New England.