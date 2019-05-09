Ben Watson is visiting the Patriots. Is a reunion tour on the horizon?

The 38-year-old tight end was a Patriots first round pick in 2004 and played six seasons in New England.

Ben Watson New Orleans Saints NFL
Ben Watson, 38, had 35 catches for 400 yards with New Orleans last season. –The Associated Press
By
12:18 PM

Ben Watson, the reunion tour?

The veteran tight end was in Foxborough Thursday meeting with the Patriots as he prepares to unretire after originally calling it quits shortly after wrapping up his 14th NFL season.

According to ESPN, Watson also is considering the Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers as potential comeback destinations.

In New England, he could help fill the void left by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

Currently the Patriots have Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, and Andrew Beck on the depth chart at tight end.

Watson, 38, was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2004. He had 167 catches for 2,102 yards and 20 touchdowns during a six-year run in New England.

Advertisement

He played three seasons with the Browns (2010-12), then three with the Saints (2013-15), and one with the Ravens (2017) before returning to New Orleans in 2018. He missed the entire 2016 season with Baltimore because of an Achilles’ tendon injury.

For his career, Watson has 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 TDs.

During an interview with the Globe last summer, Watson acknowledged that he had some tough times during his New England tenure and said immaturity played a role in that.

“There were times when I was miserable — because it was tough,’’ he said then. “Coach [Bill] Belichick — this is the old Coach Belichick during two-a-days — it was a grind, and he would yell at you in the meetings and things like that.

“And as a young player coming in from college, I struggled a lot with that. I enjoyed the winning, obviously, but there were days going to practice and everything, for me, that were really hard. It was really hard.

“But now, looking back, as a more mature player and more mature person, I can appreciate some of the things that go on there.’’

He also said he’d be open to coming back where it all started — and now that’s a real possibility.

Advertisement

“At this point, definitely,’’ he said then. “At this point in my career, I would have been able to handle some of the things Coach Belichick says in a different way. I’d be able to process it differently.’’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has always held Watson in high esteem, also said he’d be open to a second tour for Watson.

“Look, he’s a really special guy that came through our system,’’ Kraft said last July. “If it was ever possible for him to come back, I would like that very much.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Red Sox
7 of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s greatest catches May 9, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
'What the heck just happened?': What the Orioles had to say about Jackie Bradley Jr.'s catch May 9, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant injures right calf in Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets May 9, 2019 | 9:24 AM
The White House misspelled the Red Sox' team name on its website and YouTube stream ahead of the team's visit Thursday.
Red Sox
The White House kicked off Thursday’s ceremonial visit by spelling the Red Sox’ name wrong May 9, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Hockey
Bruins
Bruins-Hurricanes schedule announced May 9, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Brad Stevens Celtics NBA
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Celtics May 9, 2019 | 8:29 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
4 things the Bruins must do to beat the Hurricanes May 9, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
This is how the Red Sox can climb back into the AL playoff race May 9, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics Bucks
Celtics
A failed season, a no comment, and a moody superstar: Where do the Celtics go from here? May 9, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's 12th inning home run lifts Red Sox over Orioles 2-1 May 9, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving played Game 5 as if he had already left Celtics May 9, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Top-seeded Bucks show they're championship caliber May 9, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics eliminated in rout by Bucks 116-91 May 8, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Video: Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning — 9 pitches, 9 strikes — against the Orioles May 8, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
'[Thursday] is a celebration of the Red Sox. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a deal for Puerto Rico.'' May 8, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'I'm not a very good lawyer' May 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Red Sox
Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip May 8, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Sean McVay Patriots Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Rams coach Sean McVay thinks he 'over-prepared' for Super Bowl LIII May 8, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Dougie Hamilton Carolina Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
How Dougie Hamilton ended up on the Hurricanes May 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady
Patriots
5 Patriots position battles to keep an eye on May 8, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback May 8, 2019 | 10:07 AM
MLB
Chicago Cubs investigating fan who appeared to flash white power sign on air May 8, 2019 | 9:50 AM