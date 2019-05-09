Ben Watson is visiting the Patriots. Is a reunion tour on the horizon?

Ben Watson, the reunion tour?

The veteran tight end was in Foxborough Thursday meeting with the Patriots as he prepares to unretire after originally calling it quits shortly after wrapping up his 14th NFL season.

According to ESPN, Watson also is considering the Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers as potential comeback destinations.

In New England, he could help fill the void left by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

Currently the Patriots have Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, and Andrew Beck on the depth chart at tight end.

Watson, 38, was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2004. He had 167 catches for 2,102 yards and 20 touchdowns during a six-year run in New England.

League source confirms that TE Ben Watson is visiting the Patriots today. He's 38 years old but wants to keep playing, and the Pats could use another tight end. Owner of one of the greatest hustle plays in Patriots history https://t.co/skZTncCXby — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 9, 2019

He played three seasons with the Browns (2010-12), then three with the Saints (2013-15), and one with the Ravens (2017) before returning to New Orleans in 2018. He missed the entire 2016 season with Baltimore because of an Achilles’ tendon injury.

For his career, Watson has 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 TDs.

During an interview with the Globe last summer, Watson acknowledged that he had some tough times during his New England tenure and said immaturity played a role in that.

“There were times when I was miserable — because it was tough,’’ he said then. “Coach [Bill] Belichick — this is the old Coach Belichick during two-a-days — it was a grind, and he would yell at you in the meetings and things like that.

“And as a young player coming in from college, I struggled a lot with that. I enjoyed the winning, obviously, but there were days going to practice and everything, for me, that were really hard. It was really hard.

“But now, looking back, as a more mature player and more mature person, I can appreciate some of the things that go on there.’’

He also said he’d be open to coming back where it all started — and now that’s a real possibility.

“At this point, definitely,’’ he said then. “At this point in my career, I would have been able to handle some of the things Coach Belichick says in a different way. I’d be able to process it differently.’’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has always held Watson in high esteem, also said he’d be open to a second tour for Watson.

“Look, he’s a really special guy that came through our system,’’ Kraft said last July. “If it was ever possible for him to come back, I would like that very much.’’