Patriots agree to deal with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman

Dontrelle Inman had 28 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts last season. –AP
By
Andrew Mahoney
2:00 PM

The Patriots have agreed to terms with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, according to multiple reports.

Inman, 30, has played for three teams in five seasons. He has 158 receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2016 with the Chargers, when he appeared in all 16 games and had 58 receptions for 810 yards and four touchdowns.

At 6 feet 3 inches, he will bring length to the position. He appeared in nine games for the Colts last season, including four starts, and had eight receptions for for 108 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’s two playoff games.

Undrafted after playing at Virginia, he spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

