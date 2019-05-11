‘We did it!’ Watch Julian Edelman graduate from Kent State University

Julian Edelman already has three-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP on his resume. Now, he can add another title: college graduate.

The Patriots wide receiver graduated from Kent State University on Saturday, finishing the degree he started working toward in 2006.

Two days prior to Saturday’s ceremony, he said he wanted to set an example for his daughter and keep a promise he made to his parents more than 10 years ago. On Saturday, he let the world know that he officially completed that goal.

Kent State class of 2019… we did it! 🎓 #13YearSenior pic.twitter.com/3uNwamnZkp — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 11, 2019

On Instagram, he wrote: “Kent State class of 2019… we did it!” followed by a cap emoji and a #13YearSenior. The second part of the post showed him strutting across a blue carpet to a raucous ovation from the crowd, high-fiving adoring fans. He momentarily fumbled his sunglasses, but sure enough, he caught them before they hit the ground.

In the third part of the post, he shared a glimpse into his emotions on the momentous day. “I’m a little nervous,” he said. “It’s like pre-game butterflies.”

Then on his story, he provided an enthusiastic “Let’s go!” before taking a trip down memory lane and sharing his post-graduation meal preference.

Several current and former teammates and friends chimed in with a mix of supportive and sarcastic comments.

“Who ever knew it could take 14 years to graduate college?” Tom Brady wrote.

“Those finals were a killer huh? I’m sure the semester was challenging!” Rob Ninkovich said.

Erin Andrews offered a short and sweet “Congrats Jules,” and Marcus Cannon gave three muscle emojis. Kelly Olynyk said, “Started from the bottom now we here,” and the McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, wrote, “They were all graduating elementary when you started lol.”