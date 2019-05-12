Julian Edelman and the Patriots shared a Mother’s Day message to their moms

"You shape us. You mold us. You teach us how to love."

Duron Harmon
Patriots safety Duron Harmon and his mother, Dawn. –Duron Harmon/Instagram
On Saturday, Julian Edelman shared a photo of himself, in cap and gown, embracing his mother Angie as he graduated from Kent State.

“If mom’s happy, we’re happy,” Edelman wrote in his Instagram story.

The Patriots wide receiver posted an image of the moment again Sunday as he wished Happy Mother’s Day to “the woman who does so much for me, my siblings, my dad and for my little girl. We would be lost without you. Love you mom!”

Edelman’s teammates joined him in expressing their gratitude to their mothers. The team tweeted a video in which a collection of Patriots reflect on their moms, and all the moms out there.

Here’s what they had to say:

Kyle Van Noy, linebacker

To all the mothers, I love you. Especially my mother and my wife.

Sony Michel, running back

Happy Mother’s Day. Hope you enjoy it. It’s your day.

David Andrews, center

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. All the sacrifices they make for us as kids, a lot of us wouldn’t be here today without them.

Brandon Bolden, running back

You shape us. You mold us. You teach us how to love. You teach us how to care. For that, we all thank you.

Duron Harmon, safety

The love of a mother is something that kids will never, ever find any other place.

James Develin, fullback

They’re everything to us. Every single person that has a heartbeat has a mom and it’s just an incredible thing. Thank you.

