Patriots sign linebacker Jamie Collins
The Patriots pulled off their second reunion in as many weeks, signing linebacker Jamie Collins, a league source confirmed Wednesday.
Collins already is in Foxborough and is expected to participate in some on-field work Thursday as the team continues its voluntary offseason workout program. The signing comes a week after veteran tight end Ben Watson agreed to return for a second tour of duty in New England.
The Patriots traded Collins to Cleveland for a third-round pick on Oct. 31 of the 2016 season, and the Browns gave him a four-year, $50 million contract in 2017. Collins, who will turn 30 in October, was cut after last season despite playing 91 percent of the defensive snaps for the Browns and registering 104 tackles and four sacks.
The athletic Collins was drafted in the second round in 2013 and developed into a high-impact player who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015.