3 things to know about Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins

The Patriots' decision to trade Collins in 2016 was a shocker.

Jamie Collins
Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins in 2017. –AP Photo/David Richard
By
7:38 AM

The New England Patriots traded linebacker Jamie Collins to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick in 2016. There had been reports that he demanded “Von Miller money,” refused an $11 million per year offer from the Patriots, and was freelancing on the field.

In his introductory interview in Cleveland, Collins denied the rumored trade demand and refused offer, then said the family atmosphere with the Browns surpassed his former team. Asked if he was hurt that the Patriots seemed to be leaking reports about him on the way out the door, Collins replied, “No. That shows their character. I’m good. I’m happy.”

Advertisement

Three years later, Collins is back in Foxborough. The Patriots signed the linebacker Wednesday, and Collins is expected to participate in the team’s offseason workouts on Thursday.

Collins racked up five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and 326 combined tackles over the course of his first four years in New England. He never reached those heights in Cleveland, and the Browns saved $9 million in cap space by cutting him in March.

Here’s what you need to know about the Patriots re-united linebacker:

Dont’a Hightower is happy to have Collins back in Foxborough.

The Patriots traded Collins in October of 2016. By January, his former partner in the linebacking corps, Dont’a Hightower, had moved on but not forgotten the sting of the move.

“It sucked,” Hightower said as the Patriots prepared to face the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. “It’s part of the business and we’ve kind of moved on from it. Obviously he’s doing a good job. He got his contract extended and everything. Everything is going well for him and I obviously wish him the best. We’re here now.”

Collins and Hightower were both set to hit free agency after the 2016 season. There were questions about how the Patriots were going to retain both players, and the team answered them by dealing Collins before the deadline and signing Hightower to a long-term contract.

Advertisement

During that Super Bowl press conference, Hightower was asked to name his favorite defensive player in the NFL. He pondered the question for a moment, then said, “Jamie Collins.”

Hightower welcomed the news Wednesday that the ‘Smash Bros’ were joining forces once more.

The decision to trade Collins was a surprise.

Hightower wasn’t the only Patriots player to raise an eyebrow at Bill Belichick’s decision to move on from Collins. Safety Devin McCourty noted during a television appearance shortly after the trade that the linebacker had been “a huge piece of our defense, arguably our best defensive player.”

“Obviously, in New England there’s always a lot of changes, there’s always guys coming in and out,” McCourty said. “But when you get a guy like Jamie who was here for four years on the team, very productive player, to lose him is a bit shocking, I think, to everybody on the team.”

Buy Tickets

The trade came seven months after the Patriots had dealt defensive end Chandler Jones to the Arizona Cardinals. The back-to-back moves led Sports Illustrated to write that it was a Lombardi Trophy or bust for Belichick. If New England did not win the Super Bowl, the magazine predicted, fans would wonder whether the head coach had “started to lose his touch?”

Of course, the Patriots won that Super Bowl, reached the following one, and won again in February.

“In the end, we did what we thought was best for the football team. There are a lot of things to take into consideration. I’m sure we could bring up a lot of points to talk about, but in the end, that’s really the bottom line,” Belichick said when asked about the Collins trade.

Former Patriots assistant Michael Lombardi shed some light on the decision at the time. The NFL analyst pointed to the linebacker’s inconsistent effort and tendency to freelance instead of sticking to his defensive assignments. Those attributes were not worth a lucrative long-term deal from the Patriots’ perspective.

Advertisement

“[Belichick]’s trading a guy who is very talented, but very moody, very inconsistent with his effort, and so for him to pay that player that type of money sends a message to the locker room that, look, I tolerate this and I reward this,” Lombardi said.

Cleveland was willing to ink Collins to that sort of contract (four years, $50 million). Although the linebacker finished the 2018 season with 104 tackles and four sacks, he disappeared for stretches and the Browns decided to release him two years into the deal.

Collins was a standout performer at the NFL Combine.

The Patriots drafted Collins in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. At the Scouting Combine ahead of that draft, Collins had leaped into the spotlight with a record-breaking showcase of athleticism.

The Mississippi native, who led his high school to the state championship as a quarterback and doubled as a track and field star, starred for the University of Southern Mississippi. He earned a first-team All-Conference USA nod as a senior after tallying 314 tackles, 21 sacks, and three interceptions.

Then, at the Combine, Collins finished with the second-best vertical jump and set the broad jump record with an 11’7″ mark. The linebacker nearly over-leaped the markers, which only went to 12 feet.

He used that athleticism to great effect in his first Foxborough tenure, especially in the postseason. Collins had his first interception and first sack in his playoff debut against the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He compiled 23 combined tackles and an interception during New England’s run to the Super Bowl the following season, then added another 14 tackles and two sacks in his final playoffs as a Patriot.

Belichick and the Patriots are hoping Collins can replicate that impact this time around.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Chris Sale simply latest whose greatness didn't get a 'W' May 16, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) and goalie Tuukka Rask, of Finland, defend against Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams (14) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Boston won 2-1. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Bruins
'He's always given us a chance to win' May 16, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Here's everything we know Tom Brady has been up to this offseason May 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings May 16, 2019 | 12:13 AM
Mike Gillislee, Darron Lee
NFL
Jets acting GM Adam Gase trades linebacker Darron Lee to Chiefs May 15, 2019 | 10:42 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
What experts are saying about Kyrie Irving’s NBA future May 15, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Miguel Andujar
MLB
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar to have season-ending shoulder surgery May 15, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Carolina's Justin Williams tries to knock in the rebound past Tuukka Rask during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
What the Bruins are doing to frustrate Hurricanes captain Justin Williams May 15, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Should Chris Sale have been left in to go for 20 strikeouts? May 15, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Jamie Collins
Patriots
Patriots sign linebacker Jamie Collins May 15, 2019 | 7:54 PM
N'Keal Harry Arizona State NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots sign 1st-round draft pick N'Keal Harry May 15, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
'We’re all annoyed and upset and disappointed' May 15, 2019 | 6:15 PM
Celtic draft predictions, Chuma Okeke
Celtics
5 early mocks projecting the Celtics' picks for the 2019 NBA Draft May 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Bruins forward Chris Wagner to miss Game 4 May 15, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Jets General Manager Head Coach Adam Gase
NFL
Jets fire general manager Mike Maccagnan, name head coach Adam Gase acting GM May 15, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale's masterpiece signals a return to form for the Red Sox' ace May 15, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo driving against Aron Baynes.
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a parting shot at the Celtics May 15, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a Danny Ainge record with his first Blue Jays home run May 15, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Stephen Curry Warriors Trail Blazers NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors take Game 1 of Western Conference finals from the Trail Blazers May 15, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Bruins
Bruins
'I feel like we really have each other's backs' May 15, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft Lottery
NBA
As Anthony Davis crisis lingers, Pelicans land No. 1 pick in the Zion Williamson draft May 15, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox Rockies MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale’s 17 strikeouts spoiled by extra-inning Rockies comeback May 15, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask made 35 saves for the Bruins in Game 3.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' Game 3 win over the Hurricanes May 15, 2019 | 6:57 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
Video: Watch all the goals in the Bruins' Game 3 win over Carolina May 15, 2019 | 6:47 AM
Rod Brind'Amour
Bruins
What the Hurricanes had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Bruins May 15, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bunch of Jerks Hurricanes
Bruins
'I don’t wear earplugs during the regular season, but now I have to' May 14, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Tiger Woods at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship in Norton.
Golf
Tiger Woods named in lawsuit after restaurant employee dies in car crash May 14, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Zion
Celtics
Celtics to pick No. 14 in 2019 NBA Draft May 14, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox give up on Dustin Pedroia? May 14, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Terry Rozier Celtics NBA Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I feel like Terry Rozier was either in the corner or on the bench' May 14, 2019 | 2:36 PM