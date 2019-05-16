Morning sports update: How New York media covered the Jets’ surprising front office shake-up

For the second straight night, the Red Sox went to extra innings after squandering a lead against the Rockies. But unlike Tuesday night, Boston won 6-5 on Wednesday night thanks to a walk-off base hit from rookie Michael Chavis.

So here's what had happened…

Also, the Revolution played Chelsea in a charity match at Gillette Stadium. New England lost 3-0.

Also, the Revolution played Chelsea in a charity match at Gillette Stadium. New England lost 3-0.

The New York media’s reaction to the Jets’ latest quizzical decision: After letting general manager Mike Maccagnan spearhead a busy offseason that included prominent free agent signings as well as a busy draft day, the Jets decided that it was time to fire him.

The strange timing of the firing, coupled with new coach Adam Gase being named interim GM, triggered a cascade of reactions from New York media. Almost unanimously, local coverage of the Jets concluded that it was an incompetent display from the team.

“It’s amateur hour in Florham Park, New Jersey, folks,” wrote ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini. He then compared it to one of the more notable moments in Jets history that has strong Patriots ties.

“Conjuring up memories of their many infamous moments from a star-crossed past (remember Bill Belichick resigning as “HC of the NYJ”?), the Jets dusted off their old dunce cap and shocked the NFL with a move that raises serious questions about the leadership of the franchise,” Cimini wrote.

Gase, hired by the Jets in January after being fired by the Dolphins at the end of the 2018 season, appears to have won the power struggle with the now former GM. Disagreement reportedly stemmed from the decision to sign running back Le’Veon Bell.

The headlines in response to the news were, as expected, brutal:

With the firing of GM Mike Maccagnan, the Jets are the biggest joke in town again:

The back page: Inside the Jets' chaos

“It is a staggering move that dents what felt like a good offseason for the Jets and pushes the Giants, Knicks and Mets back in the race for the city’s worst-run franchise,” wrote New York Post reporter Brian Costello.

The Jets and Patriots will meet on Sept. 22 at Gillette Stadium and again on Oct. 21 at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Trivia: What team was Rajon Rondo originally drafted by? (Check the bottom of the article for the answer).

Hint: The team traded him to the Celtics because they already had a Hall of Fame point guard.

More from Boston.com:

The Celtics might emerge as a winner from the lottery: The Knicks not getting a top-two pick in the lottery might be great news for the Celtics. New York would’ve instantly become a bigger player in both the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, as well as free agency had a better pick come their way. And since the protected Grizzlies pick that the Celtics have won’t be conveyed this season, it’s another asset for Boston to potentially use in a trade. [The Boston Globe]

Ray Bourque on Patrice Bergeron:

Ray Bourque on Patrice Bergeron:

"He's one of my favorite players of all time because of the respect I have for him and what he brings every single day. He's played through some tough things and he's so consistent."

Apparently, we’re all just living in Robin Lopez’s world:

THE LOPEZ GAME. Brook went off vs. Toronto:

◼️ 12-21 FG

◼️ 4-11 3PT

◼️ 4 BLK

◼️ Season-high PTS | Playoff career-high

Let’s check in on Stephen A. Smith after the lottery:

Let's check in on Stephen A. Smith after the lottery:

TODAY was one of the WORST days I've had in a VERY long time.

On this day: In 1954, Ted Williams made his first start after breaking his collarbone. Still in pain due to a metal pin that had been placed in his shoulder (“I can’t seem to take a cut at a ball without feeling that pin“), Williams still played in both games of a doubleheader.

Explaining that the pain was worst when he swung and missed, Williams set out to simply avoid missing. He was almost entirely successful, going an incredible 8-9 in the two games against the Tigers on May 16. His tally included two home runs, a double, and five singles to drive in seven RBI.

Daily highlight: A very good dog, indeed.

Trivia answer: The Phoenix Suns