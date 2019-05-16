Here’s everything we know Tom Brady has been up to this offseason

Patriots fans can expect Tom Brady to be under center when training camp ramps up this summer.

Until then, he has spent his offseason training on both coasts, sending his first tweets, and hitting the late-night television circuit.

Here is a look at everything we know Brady has been up to before he mounts a quest for his seventh Super Bowl title:

He kicked off the offseason by getting that playoff beard shaved off.

“This is actually the first morning I woke up, and I wasn’t completely exhausted,” Brady said at Gillette World Shaving Headquarters on Feb. 7, just four days after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII over the LA Rams.

Shaving like a 🐐! TB12 gets his #SuperBowl beard shaved at @Gillette Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/tSneTekT9m — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 7, 2019

Brady participated in a ceremonial face shave at Gillette to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Best Buddies, according to his Instagram post.

His company, TB12, announced a new performance center would open in Boston.

The second TB12 Sports Performance & Recovery Center is scheduled to open at 699 Boylston St. in the Back Bay on August 1. The center replaces a Boston Sports Club location that closed on March 1.

The TB12 location in Boston is the company’s first venture outside its original location at Patriot Place in Foxborough. The Boston Globe reported in March that TB12 plans on opening as many as 12 new locations across the country in the coming years.

Brady went skiing and appeared ready to get airborne.

Before his March skiing trip, Brady posted a video to Instagram of him reviewing his failure to land a jump in 2017. He said he studied Lindsay Vonn’s technique to develop a better form for the 2019 Brady family ski trip.

This time around, Brady cruised downhill at a high speed. He never revealed whether he made the jump, though.

He joined Twitter.

Brady’s first tweets came on April 1, just in time for an April Fools’ Day joke that he would retire and spend his free time tweeting instead.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Brady’s teammates past and present, as well as the Patriots’ Twitter account itself, had a little fun at his expense once he joined the social media platform.

Brady has accumulated over 467,000 followers since joining Twitter.

He watched Tiger Woods win the Masters.

Brady said on Twitter the Sunday of the Masters tournament is his “only couch day of the year.” He appeared to be glued to his television for every moment of Tiger Woods’s 15th major tournament victory and offered Tiger congratulations for his historic performance. Brady’s competitive mindset appeared to set in as he tweeted about what it might take to get to 15 championship wins of his own.

Running the numbers on how long it’ll take me to get to 15… pic.twitter.com/PcNSF2oCzB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

He celebrated his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.

Brady took to social media on April 19 to praise his parents’ “trust, love, and dedication” as parents to him and his sisters on their wedding anniversary.

He and Gisele brought the kids to Disneyland for Easter weekend.

Page Six reported in April that the star couple and their children visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California, for Easter. Brady visited Disney World in Florida with Julian Edelman in Feb. 2018 after Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP.

Brady and Edelman worked out and practiced together.

Though Brady opted to skip the Patriots’ offseason conditioning programs for the second year in a row, it did not mean he avoided his teammates.

Brady posted a video on Instagram of him throwing passes to Edelman at Boston College’s practice facilities in late April.

As always, Brady appeared to be looking for improvement, this time with his deep throws. Just days later, he was spotted working out at UCLA, this time throwing passes to players from the school’s team.

Brady appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and made a mess out of Matt Damon’s window.

Brady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show on May 2 and participated in a sketch in which he, Kimmel, and sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez travel around Los Angeles looking for an appropriate place to test the 41-year-old quarterback’s arm strength. Kimmel and Brady unwittingly break windows at Matt Damon’s home, opening opportunities for a confrontation between Kimmel and his long-time frenemy as well as a chance for Damon to meet his favorite quarterback.

Advertisement

In a sit-down interview, Brady told Kimmel why he does not mind not being the highest-paid NFL player.

“Actually it’s a salary cap, you can only spend so much, and the more that one guy gets is less for others,” Brady said. “I think [from] a competitive advantage standpoint, I’d like to get a lot of good players around me.”

He assembled a Pro Bowl-level squad for the Kentucky Derby and offered Jimmy Garropolo some advice.

Brady took in the Kentucky Derby with Patriots teammates past and present. Edelman, former backups Garropolo and Jacoby Brissett, former wide receivers Deion Branch and Danny Amendola, and even Bill Belichick himself were present throughout the day. Brady made time to hang out with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, too.

At the Kentucky Derby, Brady reportedly gave Garropolo advice on how to approach his comeback from ACL surgery last fall.

“I’ve got to keep that confidential,” Garoppolo told the Mercury News on May 8 regarding what Brady told him. “but I did actually talk to him about it for a little bit. He’s been through everything, seen everything, so whenever I can pick his brain, it’s a good thing.”

Brady was also spotted making $100,000 bets with Amendola at Churchill Downs.

Brady and Gisele attended the 2019 Met Gala.

The couple was decked out in red and pink at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala on May 6 in New York.

He wished Gisele and his mother, Galynn, a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The Patriots’ star has devoted Sundays each fall and winter to his football career for almost 20 years now. Fortunately for his wife and his mother, Mother’s Day falls on a Sunday in the spring, which leaves Brady open to devote a day to his loved ones.

Brady posted two Instagram photos Sunday to commemorate Giselle and his own mother, who he wrote is “the most loving and selfless person I have ever met, and has been there for me every step of the way!”