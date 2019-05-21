Patriots’ young quarterbacks get to show their stuff in OTAs

The New England arms race is on.

The Patriots have started organized team activities, giving the staff a chance to get a deeper look at where they stand with their young gun quarterbacks, Danny Etling and rookie Jarrett Stidham.

With Tom Brady not expected to step on the fields of Foxborough until minicamp next month, the snaps during the seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 work will be divided three ways among Brian Hoyer, Etling, and Stidham.