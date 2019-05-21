Patriots finalizing extension with Julian Edelman, according to reports

The Patriots are giving Julian Edelman the two things every college graduate wants: money and job security.

According to an NFL Media report, Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII and a newly minted graduate of Kent State, will soon sign a two-year contract extension that includes a nice bump in pay.

According to multiple reports, the deal, which runs through 2021, includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.

WR Julian Edelman has signed a two-year extension with the Patriots (through 2021), as first reported by @MikeGarafolo. The extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 21, 2019

Entering his 11th season, Edelman, long one of Tom Brady’s most reliable receivers, now has a chance to play his entire career in New England. The Patriots grabbed the former college quarterback in the seventh round of the 2009 draft.

Advertisement

The extension is also a bit of a birthday present for Edelman, who will turn 33 Wednesday.

Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards in New England’s win over the Rams in the Super Bowl in February, capping a tremendous comeback season after he missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL.

He missed the first four games of 2018 because of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but came back with a vengeance. Edelman finished the regular season with 74 catches for 850 yards and 6 touchdowns and added 26 catches for 388 yards in the postseason.

For his career, Edelman has 499 catches for 5,390 yards and 30 TDs in the regular season and another 115 catches for 1,412 yards and 5 TDs in the playoffs.

Additionally, Edelman is one of the best punt returners in league history, with 177 returns for 1,986 yards (an 11.2-yard average) and 4 TDs.

He signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in 2017, with $5 million guaranteed.