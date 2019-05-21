Kraft trial postponed while prosecutors appeal video ruling

In this April 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) –The Associated Press
AP,
May 21, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has delayed the trial of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor charge that he paid for sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser agreed Tuesday to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his decision blocking their use of secretly shot video. The footage allegedly shows Kraft twice engaging in sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

Hanser ruled last week that Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages. He said that under previous court rulings that meant the videos’ use had to be blocked.

Advertisement

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

TOPICS: Patriots Business Football Florida Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady
Sports News
Tom Brady has a healthy side bet going with 'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer May 21, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is returning to Sweden May 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Julian Edelman Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots finalizing extension with Julian Edelman, according to reports May 21, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Olympic Stadium London
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees will break new ground in London when they play on artificial turf May 21, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph.
Celtics
NBA insider thinks the Celtics should 'still be worried' about the Lakers signing Kyrie Irving May 21, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial
NFL
Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. on trial for allegedly raping homeless woman, hitchhiker, unconscious teen May 21, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Danny Etling Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots’ young quarterbacks get to show their stuff in OTAs May 21, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Patriots Josh Gordon
NFL
NFL and players' union to study potential use of marijuana for pain management May 21, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors earn fifth consecutive NBA Finals trip May 21, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Chris Sale was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed toe injury in April May 21, 2019 | 7:50 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
The Blues are one win away from meeting the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Koji Uehara Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had? May 21, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Here's how much Bruins players get paid May 20, 2019 | 10:15 PM
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Magic Johnson says he would have targeted Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard in free agency May 20, 2019 | 9:27 PM
5-16-19: Raleigh, NC: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was on the ice following the victory, here he is pictured with teammmate Joakim Nordstrom. The Boston Bruins visited the Carolina Hurricanes for Game Four of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at PNC Arena. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Zdeno Chara on Bruins' age discrepancy: 'We are treating everyone the same' May 20, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Boston-05/09/19 Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes- game 1 Eastern Conference finals- Bruins Zdeno Chara skates around during pregame warumps. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he's on track for Stanley Cup Final May 20, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox
David Price returns from injured list, Red Sox beat Jays 12-2 May 20, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 9/16/2016 - (8th inning) Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (19) receives a round of high 5's after pitching a 1-2-3 out clean eighth inning. The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a 3 game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 17Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.20153110.
Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox closer Koji Uehara announces retirement May 20, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
As they seek a new league, women's hockey stars form players association May 20, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
A young Sox fan gave Michael Chavis an enthusiastic introduction. Then Chavis hit a home run. May 20, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Magic Johnson NBA Lakers
NBA
Magic Johnson accused the Lakers’ general manager of stabbing him in the back May 20, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Dontrelle Inman Colts NFL
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots receiver Dontrelle Inman May 20, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What the McCourty twins said in their Rutgers commencement address May 20, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Cleveland Ohio
Marathon
Cleveland Marathon runner, 22, dies after collapsing near finish line May 20, 2019 | 9:03 AM
James Holzhauer
Sports News
James Holzhauer is the face of 'Jeopardy!' He's also the new face of sports betting. May 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors outlast Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 double overtime May 20, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save.
Red Sox
'We had two bad innings': What we learned from the Red Sox-Astros series May 20, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving's future with the Celtics will play a major role in determining whether they acquire Anthony Davis.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason rumors May 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins 2019 Eastern Conference Finals
Bruins
Before the Stanley Cup, a guide to the Bruins for new fans May 20, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Marcus Walden
Red Sox
As victories go in May, this one by the Red Sox was huge May 19, 2019 | 8:01 PM