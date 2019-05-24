Morning sports update: N’Keal Harry says he’s already learning from Julian Edelman

"He's helped me a lot so far."

N'Keal Harry Patriots OTAs 2019
Patriots rookie receiver N'Keal Harry catches a pass during OTAs. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
10:22 AM

The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays on Thursday, 8-2. Spot starter Ryan Weber pitched six innings to earn the win.

The Bruins held an intrasquad scrimmage before a packed TD Garden crowd in preparation for the Stanley Cup Final (Game 1 is on Monday).

And on Saturday, the New England Revolution host D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

N’Keal Harry is finding his feet at Patriots OTAs: The Patriots selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time in Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England a few weeks ago. Now, rookie N’Keal Harry — who stands at 6’2″, 225 pounds — is getting his first taste of life in the NFL during Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Specifically, Harry is getting to work with new teammate Julian Edelman for the first time. Edelman, 33, is an experienced professional who Harry is already learning from.

“Just following his lead,” Harry told NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss. “Just seeing the types of things he does, seeing the way he prepares before practice, after practice. Those are going to be the biggest things. He’s helped me a lot so far.”

One area of Edelman’s game (route running) is already a point of emphasis for Harry. He’s trying to heed Edelman’s advice.

“I’ve seen myself improve on route-running already within the first three days,” said Harry, “so I’m just going to keep listening to him and keep that same approach and that same mindset coming into practice every day.”

Trivia: Before N’Keal Harry, who was the last wide receiver the Patriots selected in the first round of the NFL draft?

Hint: He went to Ohio State.

More from Boston.com:

An interview with Bobby Orr: Before the Bruins and Blues clash in the Stanley Cup Final, Athletic columnist Steve Buckley caught up with Bobby Orr to discuss the last time the two teams met on the NHL’s biggest stage (and Orr scored his famous goal).

Ben Watson on what’s changed (and what hasn’t) in New England: After being drafted by the Patriots in 2005 and playing the first six seasons of his career in New England, tight end Ben Watson left in free agency. After nearly a decade, he’s back where his NFL career began. Watson recently explained to NESN’s Doug Kyed what’s changed and what’s stayed the same since he was last in a Patriots jersey.

Kyrie Irving was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles: The Celtics guard was serenaded with chants of “Come to L.A.”

King of the north, and ’80s rockstar, Duron Harmon:

Update: Killington will still be open on Memorial Day weekend.

On this day: In 1988, the Bruins were locked in a Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers — led by Wayne Gretzky — were up 3-0 in the series.

In Game 4 (held in Boston), warm temperatures caused fog to form just above the ice, giving the game an already unusual quality. After falling behind 2-0, the Bruins rallied to score three straight. But seconds after Edmonton tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, the lights went out in the Boston Garden.

Power outage Boston Garden Stanley Cup Bruins

 

“The lights went out as if one of your bumble-footed in-laws tripped over the cord to that favorite lamp you purchased 20 years ago on your honeymoon,” wrote Boston Globe columnist Leigh Montville. “Hey! Who turned out the lights?”

The explanation for the power outage was this, according to then-Globe staff writer Jackie MacMullan:

Bruins publicity director Nate Greenberg announced nearly an hour after play was suspended that a 4,000-volt switch that supplies some of the power to the Garden had blown on Accolon Way, a side street just outside the Garden, thus burning out the main lines of power connected to the Garden. The switch had been the property of the Boston & Maine Railroad, which had supplied the Garden some of its power, but recently the switch was bought by the Garden.

And here’s how the ESPN broadcast of the incident looked:

Game 5 was eventually played in Edmonton, with the Oilers winning 6-3 to clinch the Stanley Cup victory. It would prove to be Gretzky’s final game with the Oilers before the blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Kings.

Daily highlight: 23 passes, involving every player on the field, resulted in a goal for Swope Park Rangers in a recent USL game:

…lowlight? Maybe not Aaron Rodgers’s finest hour.

Trivia answer: Terry Glenn

