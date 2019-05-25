Shhh…Tom Brady is already throwing to N’Keal Harry

Both the quarterback and wide receiver shared a photo on social media.

N'Keal Harry hauls in a pass during training camp Thursday.
N'Keal Harry hauls in a pass during training camp Thursday. –Charles Krupa / AP Photo
By
6:02 PM

As of Thursday, N’Keal Harry and Tom Brady hadn’t met, or even interacted outside of social media.

By Saturday, that changed, and the quarterback made it clear he considers the Patriots’ rookie wide receiver Harry part of the family.

Brady shared four images Saturday morning. The first is a picture with wide receiver Julian Edelman, the second and third are ones of Brady by himself, and the fourth is a shot of a blurry Brady in the background throwing to Harry in the foreground.

The No. 32 overall pick from Arizona State also shared a similar photo, using a “Shhh!” emoji to convey his excitement. Harry reportedly looked sharp in OTAs Thursday, leading the receiving corps with five catches on nine targets in practice and hauling in a pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the back of the end zone.

Harry told reporters he’s already seen himself improve his route-running in his time with the Patriots. Chances are he picked up a tidbit or two from Brady as well.

