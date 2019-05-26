Ben Watson to start 2019 season with 4-game PED suspension

Patriots tight end Ben Watson will start the 2019 season with a four-game performance enhancing drug-related suspension, he announced via social media on Sunday.

Watson said he tested positive for testosterone cypionate after a March 29 test. The 38-year-old, who announced in December he was retiring from the NFL, said he never intended on returning to football at the time of the test. Watson said he knew of the positive test results on May 3, and informed the Patriots before officially signing with the organization on May 9.

“I knew that my decision to return to play would include a four-game suspension, and I immediately discussed this new development with the clubs,” he wrote.

Watson has played 15 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots — who drafted him in the first round in 2004 — Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens.

Read his complete statement below: