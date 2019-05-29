‘Fundamentals and repetition’: Julian Edelman is working with Patriots rookie N’Keal Harry

Edelman posted photos from his workout sessions with the Patriots' 2019 first-round draft pick.

Julian Edelman shared more photos of his workout with N'Keal Harry last week on Instagram. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
Patriots receiver and 2019 first-round NFL draft pick N’Keal Harry said last week during Patriots organized team activities that he is already learning from veteran Julian Edelman.

Though Tom Brady was absent from OTAs for the second consecutive year, Harry appeared in a series of photos working out with No. 12 and Edelman that the Patriots’ quarterback shared on Twitter and Instagram. Harry posted one of these photos to Twitter himself – a shot of him catching a pass from Brady.

On Wednesday, Edelman posted what appear to be three more photos from this off-site workout with Harry. The Super Bowl LIII MVP, who will play his 10th season in the NFL this year, appears to continue working with 21-year-old Harry on route running.

“Fundamentals and repetition,” is all Edelman offered as a caption to his Instagram post.

Given Harry’s status as the first wide receiver the Patriots have drafted in the NFL Draft’s first round since 1996, it’s evident the team’s biggest stars have taken an interest in getting extra repetitions in with him.

The Patriots and Edelman recently worked on an extension that will reportedly keep Edelman with the team through 2021.

