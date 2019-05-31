Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident

Thomas, 31, was charged with vehicular assault on Feb. 28. The Patriots signed him as a free agent in April.

Demaryius Thomas flipped his car in a Feb. 16 single-vehicle car accident. –The Associated Press
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas told TMZ Sports he is “still going through stuff” after a Feb. 16 single-vehicle accident in which he flipped his car while driving with two passengers in Denver.

“I wake up every morning and thank the lord above,” Thomas said. “And, just thankful for just not even just being able to do what I do — being able to talk, walk, eat, all those things that we forget about on a daily basis.”

According to a Denver news station, Thomas was arrested and charged with vehicular assault on Feb. 28. Police said he was driving 70 miles per hour in a 30 m.p.h. zone prior to the accident, which injured him and two passengers. Thomas was left with only minor injuries, but one passenger was described as having “serious bodily injuries” as a result.

“I could have been gone,” Thomas said.

The 31-year-old veteran played for the Broncos his entire career before he was traded to the Texans in 2018. The Patriots signed Thomas to a one-year contract in April.

Thomas is currently recovering from a torn Achilles, an injury he sustained before the accident. He started 15 games between Denver and Houston in 2018, recording 59 receptions, five touchdowns, and 677 yards along the way.

According to ESPN, Thomas pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in injury on March 27.

