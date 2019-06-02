Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off

Rob Gronkowski may be retired, but he still has important work to do at Gillette Stadium.

The former Patriots tight end’s personalized party vehicle, the Gronk Bus, arrived at Gillette early Sunday morning for the 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer.

Welcome to the Gronk Bus, which arrived early at Gillette Stadium for this morning’s One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer. This is the 10th year for @buzzforkids, a great event, and the 9th year @RobGronkowski has been an ambassador. pic.twitter.com/FVGJFB3oUu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 2, 2019

The One Mission Buzz Off is an annual event held in Foxborough where people come together to shave their heads in a show of solidarity for who don’t have a choice in losing their hair. Additionally, participants raise money for the cause.

This is the ninth year that Gronkowski has been an ambassador for the event. With a freshly shaved head, he spoke to the media about his appreciation for the passion that the New England community continues to display every year.

Advertisement

“I love the New England community. There’s something special,” Gronkowski said Sunday. “All the support through many, many years of playing. The support just not even on the field but off the field too. New England will always be special, it will always have a big part in my heart.”

“All the people around the New England area, here today at Gillette, just the support, the love that they show is always something special,” he continued. “That’s why it’s great to continue this, continue the relationships, keep giving back and have a lot of grace for it all.”