The Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, a league source confirmed.

Seferian-Jenkins is taking a month off to work on “personal issues’’ and hopes to be ready to come back to football in July. The door is not closed between the tight end and the Patriots in the future, the source said.

The veteran had signed a one-year deal with New England in early April.

New England now has five tight ends on the roster: Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, and Andrew Beck. Watson, however, is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Originally a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins also has played for the Jets and Jaguars. He was limited to five games and 11 catches in 2018, his lone season in Jacksonville. His only touchdown last year came in the win over the Patriots.

In five seasons, Seferian-Jenkins, 26, has played as many as 10 games only once. The 6-foot-5-inch, 262 pounder has 116 career catches for 1,160 yards and 11 TDs.

His best season came in 2017, when he had 50 receptions for 357 yards and 3 scores with the Jets. Patriots fans will remember him for a catch he didn’t make that season when cornerback Malcolm Butler knocked a ball loose as Seferian-Jenkins was reaching for the end zone.

The play was originally ruled a touchdown but was overturned upon review.