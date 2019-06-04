Tom Brady shared some strategical ‘advice’ with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter

It turns out Tom Brady has no problem with sharing some friendly pointers with a fellow AFC quarterback.

At his ProCamp, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a fun moment with his camp attendees, as the crowd of kids began dancing along to Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, a Tom Brady favorite. Cleveland.com Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot recorded it and posted it to her Twitter account.

What came next was a rather thought-provoking question asked by a Twitter user:

Which age group? As a general thought, I say at least 50+ — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 3, 2019

While fending off 50 children at once may seem impressive, Brady responded by saying that number is far too low for the 24-year-old Mayfield. To add onto that, Brady was even generous enough to offer some strategical guidance if the hypothetical situation was ever to come into play.

You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time. https://t.co/9rEr4Cnzl1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 3, 2019

Very pragmatic advice from Tom. It’s all about the fundamentals.