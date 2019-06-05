Tom Brady scared Patriots fans about retirement with a Jay-Z quote

Tom Brady is back with the Patriots for minicamp, reintroducing himself to football for another season. Yet a social media post on Monday afternoon caused some fans to focus on the phrasing of Brady’s caption.

After the team’s first day minicamp, Brady posted a few photos.

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first,” wrote the six-time Super Bowl winner in the caption. The specific wording caused panic among some fans, who seized on Brady’s usage of “last” as a possible allusion to 2019 being his final year with the Patriots. His contract is currently set to expire after the season.

Advertisement

That said, Brady’s caption is actually just a quote from a Jay-Z song (“My 1st Song”). And there have been indications that the team will extend Brady’s contract before the new season begins in September. Brady himself has long stated that he intends to play football football for years to come.

The quote continues Brady’s ongoing Jay-Z theme. The 41-year-old’s pregame routine at Gillette Stadium is to run onto the field to the song “Public Service Announcement.”

And it should be noted that while Jay-Z’s lyrical reference to his own “last” came as part of the 2003 “Black Album,” he has released five albums since that time.

Brady “showed plenty of zip and strength” during the first team session, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. He went 12-15 passing the ball in 11-on-11 drills by McBride’s count.

The team’s minicamp runs through Thursday, June 6. Training begins in late July.