Julian Edelman took the field at Patriots minicamp in a Bruins jersey

Patriots players just can't stop showing support for the local hockey team.

06/05/2019 Foxboro Ma- The New England Patriots Player #11 Julian Edelman (cq) spoke to the media ,after at his teams Mandatory Mini Camp. Jonathan Wiggs /GlobeStaff Reporter:Topic:PatriotsCamp
Julian Edelman speaks to the media following a minicamp practice session Wednesday in Foxborough. –Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe
NFL rules prohibit players from wearing pads during offseason minicamp. However, Julian Edelman added another layer Thursday in support of the Boston Bruins ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In just the latest display of support by the Patriots for the local NHL team, the grinning wide receiver took the field before the team’s final session of minicamp this week wearing a Bruins jersey over his practice gear.

“Cycle the puck. Pucks in deep. Pucks on net. #GoBruins,” he tweeted.

Edelman served as the Bruins’ honorary banner captain before Game 7 the team’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. At the time, he was wearing the jersey of Bruins winger David Pastrnak. However, on Thursday, Edelman was repping fellow Bruins fan and teammate Phillip Dorsett, who has said he’s been keeping a personalized No. 13 jersey in his Patriots locker.

Edelman, who took off the jersey for drills during the humid morning practice, wasn’t the only Patriot showing support for their fellow Boston sports team. From Dorsett to quarterback Bryan Hoyer to coach Bill Belichick, several members of the team arrived wearing Bruins hats (Belichick and center David Andrews have also been Bruins banner captains — with varying degrees of enthusiasm — during the team’s playoff run). Tom Brady even shared a few words of admiration after practice for Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

With the Stanley Cup Final tied 2-2, the Bruins and St. Louis Blues are set to take the TD Garden ice at 8 p.m. However, as the Patriots Twitter account alluded, Thursday will be a big sports night in Boston for other reasons, too. After the end of minicamp, the Patriots are staying in the area to receive their Super Bowl LIII rings in a ceremony at owner Robert Kraft’s home in Brookline.

Whether any players pop by TD Garden to make another surprise cameo remains to be seen.

