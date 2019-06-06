The Patriots just unveiled the 2019 Super Bowl rings

The Patriots may be “grinding away” at minicamp this week, but the team switched out the practice gear for suits and headed to Robert Kraft’s house Thursday evening for the Super Bowl 53 ring ceremony.

While the Patriots shared a teaser video for the rings on Wednesday night, the design was not unveiled until the athletes had been given the jewelry.

According to the team, the rings are comprised of white gold and 422 diamonds. Details around the band include the inscription “still here,” the game’s final score (13-3), the player’s name, and their respective uniform number encrusted in diamonds. Inside the ring, an inscription reads “we are all Patriots,” along with Kraft’s signature.