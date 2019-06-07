15 things that happened at the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring party

Some players received their first championship rings at owner Robert Kraft's house. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are working on hand No. 2.

Tom Brady Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
Tom Brady flashes his six Super Bowl rings in front of his face at the Patriots' ring ceremony Thursday. –Screenshot via the New England Patriots' Twitter
By
2:58 PM

Robert Kraft hosted the Patriots at his home in Brookline Thursday to celebrate their Super Bowl LIII victory once more and to dish out the team’s championship rings.

All were present for the party, including Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and all six Lombardi Trophies the franchise has earned. Even indefinitely suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon was on hand.

Here is a look at what the team, players, and their girlfriends and wives posted on social media throughout the evening.

The dent Gronkowski left on the Super Bowl LIII trophy is still visible.

When the Patriots visited Fenway Park at the Red Sox’ home opener April 9, Gronkowski pretended to bat with the franchise’s newest Lombardi Trophy while Julian Edelman warmed up to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. That is, until he squared up to lay down a bunt, the silver trophy taking the place of a bat, which left an impression.

Advertisement

“Nice job,” Bill Belichick tells Gronkowski after he reunites with the dent.

Kraft revealed how many diamonds are in the newest rings (422) in his speech…

…and the reveal itself was as dramatic as it gets.

Brady said he will “never take these moments for granted,” after the party.

“I had the privilege of speaking to my teammates, my brothers, and our whole extended football family last night as we celebrated our 2018 championship season,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I’ll never take these moments for granted and I deeply appreciate everyone who supports us year in and year out. I play for two teams, the Patriots and my family! And of course you our incredible fans. I always try to make you proud, and we couldn’t do it without you. From my family to yours, thank you 🙏❤️🏈”

Julian Edelman got punny on Instagram and snapped a selfie with Brady and Gronk.

Six has a nice Ring to it… 😎. 💍💍💍💍💍💍”

Center David Andrews and his wife, Mackenzie, flashed his two rings in a photo booth.

Sony Michel reflected on the hard work it took to win his first Super Bowl…

“When you commit to something bigger than yourself you rise to a level much higher than yourself…….SBLIII 💍✔️,” Michel wrote on Instagram.

…and he took the stage while Migos performed.

Sony Michel Instagram
Sony Michel’s Instagram stories show him on stage with Migos at the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring celebration. —Screenshot via Sony Michel's Instagram

Patrick Chung made sure to take photos with just about everyone.

Devin and Jason McCourty both have their own Super Bowl rings now.

“That’s a workout.” – Trey Flowers after lifting his three Super Bowl rings on one hand.

Stephon Gilmore’s dreams are a reality now.

“Dreaming it is one thing but it really happening is so much better,” he wrote as his Instagram caption. “#Champs #Superbowl53 #Rings #422Diamonds.” 

Dont’a Hightower summed up the night with this emoji: 🤤

Kyle Van Noy showed off the size difference between the Super Bowl LIII ring and the Super Bowl LI ring.

James White posed with the Lombardis.

